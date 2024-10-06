FIFA.com

Ukrainian Association of Football

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.uaf.ua

Address

Provulok Laboratornyi,

7-A,

01133 KYIV

Ukraine

Contact

Phone: +380-44/521 0521

Email:info@uaf.ua

Fax: +380-44/521 0550

Organisation

President

Andriy SHEVCHENKO

Senior Vice President

Pavlo BOICHUK

Vice President

Oleksandr SHEVCHENKO

Serhiy REBROV

General Secretary

Igor GRYSHCHENKO

Treasurer

Natalia OSKOLOK

Media And Communication Manager

Mykola SEREDYCH

Technical Director

Vyacheslav DARAGAN

National Coach Men

Serhiy REBROV

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Kateryna MONZUL

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Kateryna MONZUL

Futsal Coordinator

Sergey VLADYKO

