Ukrainian Association of Football
Official Sitewww.uaf.ua
Provulok Laboratornyi,
7-A,
01133 KYIV
Ukraine
Phone: +380-44/521 0521
Email:info@uaf.ua
Fax: +380-44/521 0550
President
Andriy SHEVCHENKO
Senior Vice President
Pavlo BOICHUK
Vice President
Oleksandr SHEVCHENKO
Serhiy REBROV
General Secretary
Igor GRYSHCHENKO
Treasurer
Natalia OSKOLOK
Media And Communication Manager
Mykola SEREDYCH
Technical Director
Vyacheslav DARAGAN
National Coach Men
Serhiy REBROV
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Kateryna MONZUL
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Kateryna MONZUL
Futsal Coordinator
Sergey VLADYKO
