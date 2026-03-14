The fourth edition of the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma kicks off in Paris

The 20-month training course began with a six-day workshop in Paris, France

The agenda is packed with theory sessions, hands-on exercises and an outing to Clairefontaine

This diploma was created in 2023 and serves as the benchmark training programme for national and continental technical leaders

On 5 March 2026, the FIFA flag was hoisted above its Paris office during a formal ceremony. “It marks our presence and the world’s presence because, as we say, football unites the world,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The French capital therefore provided the ideal setting for bringing together 27 leaders representing countries from all over the world and kicking off the fourth edition of the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma.

This one-of-a-kind training opportunity is the crown jewel of FIFA’s Technical Leadership Education Pathway. The 20-month course covers five key areas, which are technical leadership, high performance, coach development, amateur football and management. It provides technical leaders with “the tools to build impactful technical projects that will take the game in your country to the next level,” said Gianni Infantino last December at the graduation ceremony for the second edition of the course.

This fourth edition kicked off with a workshop held from 9 to 14 March 2026 in Paris. The six-day schedule included meetings, theoretical sessions, hands-on exercises, group outings and discussion workshops, which were all led by experts. The schedule also featured a fun-filled and informative day at the Clairefontaine National Training Centre, home to the French national teams.

It was fittingly symbolic that Paris, the City of Light, also marked the first stop for the technical directors on their journey of discovery. “Using the Enlightenment as a metaphor for an intellectual and cultural movement, these sessions explore leadership as a journey guided by rationality,” explained the workshop programme. Arsène Wenger, FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, and Steven Martens, Director of the Global Football Development Division, took part in the event and shared their insights with the participants.

Launch of FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma in Clairefontaine, France Previous 01 / 08 Overview of the speakers and attendees during the launch of the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma in Clairefontaine, France 02 / 08 Steven Martens, FIFA Director of Global Football Development, addresses the attendees during the launch of the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma in Clairefontaine, France 03 / 08 FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger during the launch of the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma on March 10, 2026 in Clairefontaine, France. 04 / 08 FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger addresses the attendees during the launch of the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma in Clairefontaine, France 05 / 08 Some of the attendees during the launch of the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma in Clairefontaine, France 06 / 08 FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger addresses the attendees during the launch of the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma in Clairefontaine, France 07 / 08 FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger signs a t-shirt for one of the attendees during the launch of the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma in Clairefontaine, France 08 / 08 FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger chat with one of the attendees during the launch of the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma in Clairefontaine, France Next

“Developing technical leaders is extremely important,” said Arsène Wenger. “They set the standards for technical policy within the Member Associations, as well as leading youth training programmes. These are two highly challenging projects to carry out at the same time. It takes a great deal of persuasiveness, determination and clarity of thought. You also need to persevere and never give up. It’s not always easy to get technical policies accepted within the associations.” The stakes are high, which is why this qualification, launched in 2023, is a long-term commitment. Beyond the introductory conference, other activities include knowledge-sharing and leadership initiatives in partnership with the FIFA Talent Development Scheme, a leadership workshop, and an online training course delivered through the FIFA Technical Resource Centre.

Efforts must be made in training; success depends on it. Arsène Wenger FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development

“The programme changes slightly every year. We adapt,” added Wenger. “However, the goal is still to provide tools and strategies for thinking critically, as the issues vary from country to country. Some member associations haven't set up grassroots football, while others don't have any competitions at all. Technical leaders require solutions so they can resolve each of their challenges. At FIFA, we have a global perspective to support them.” These skills will undoubtedly empower these leaders to find innovative solutions and roll out technical programmes designed to drive football’s development in their respective countries. The long-term strategic goals are to give every talented individual their moment to shine and to promote the development of the sport at all levels.

“Of course, we cover football-related topics during this training course, but the main focus is on leadership,” insisted Steven Martens. “It’s about knowing how to lead a team, make technical policy meaningful, communicate effectively, and so on. Behind every leader, there is always a team.”

“We have also put together a dedicated team, with at least 25 technical directors from six continents taking part in each edition,” boasted Martens. “All participants can pass on what they have learned. As a result, there will gradually be more people capable of developing football!”