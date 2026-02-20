Papua New Guinea’s Bilums target new goals with FIFA Forward support

Papua New Guinea use FIFA Forward funds to help prepare for FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ qualifying

National team preparations involve logistical challenges for Papua New Guinea Football Association

PNG’s newly-named Bilums have won the Pacific Games six times

Papua New Guinea’s women’s national team have long been Queens of the Pacific, but now their sights are set on claiming the Oceanian crown – and the rich prize that goes with it.

Papua New Guinea will join seven other Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) nations taking part in the second round of regional qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™, to be played later this month.

Funding from the FIFA Forward Programme has assisted the team’s ongoing preparation, which has been highlighted by an extensive five-week programme at the Papua New Guinea Football Association (PNGFA) Academy in the nation’s second largest city, Lae. The Forward funds utilised amounted to approximately USD $225,000.

Papua New Guinea have won all six editions of the women’s football tournament at the Pacific Games and claimed their first OFC Women’s Nations Cup in 2022.

To reach Brazil 2027, Papua New Guinea will have to claim Oceania's top position, or qualify via the inter-confederation play-offs where 10 nations from around the world will compete for three spots. PNG featured in the global play-offs in 2023, losing 2-0 to a Panama side which went on to impress at Australia & New Zealand 2023.

“It would be a dream come true for us if PNG WNT were to qualify for a spot in the World Cup. It will mean the world to us because we have been consistently doing well throughout OFC,” said PNG coach Eric Komeng.

The qualifiers come 10 years after Papua New Guinea memorably hosted its first global tournament – the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™. Many of the key players from that squad now form the backbone of the current national team, including current captain Ramona Padio and the ‘face of the nation’ in 2016, Yvonne Gabong.

Mountainous terrain and a largely rural-based population mean elite player identification and development are a significant challenge for the PNGFA. Road travel between Lae and the capital Port Moresby has only recently become a reality, a reflection of the rugged nature of the PNG highlands.

A 40-player provisional squad assembled in Lae in mid-January. The national team – now known as the Bilums in reference to a traditional hand-woven string bag signifying strength and connection – will depart for the qualifiers in Fiji in the last week of February.

PNG will face a trio of Melanesian neighbours in the form of Fiji, New Caledonia and Vanuatu in the February-March matches.

The other group features New Zealand, Samoa, Solomon Islands and American Samoa, the latter qualified from the first round played at the Cook Islands Football Association Academy Field, a venue recently upgraded with FIFA funding featuring enhanced safety and security, improved amenities, new roofing, and better broadcast and operational facilities.

The top two teams in each group will then meet in New Zealand in April to determine who represents Oceania in Brazil.

“[FIFA’s] commitment to empowering women’s football has provided our players with the resources, confidence, and global exposure needed to compete at the highest level. This support not only strengthens our team’s preparations but also inspires young women across Papua New Guinea to pursue their dreams through football,” said PNGFA General Secretary Ahmjad Tekwie.

“We value FIFA’s partnership and look forward to continuing this journey together as we showcase the talent, resilience, and spirit of our nation on the world stage.