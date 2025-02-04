Indian Ocean U15 Festival boosts girls and boys on and off the pitch

The Indian Ocean U15 Festival brought together girls and boys teams from Comoros, Madagascar and the Seychelles

The FIFA Forward programme contributed almost USD 600,000 to the tournament’s organisation

Young players also participated in workshops to teach life skills and social values

Aspiring young footballers in the Indian Ocean region have been given the chance to show their talents and learn invaluable life skills at the Indian Ocean U15 Festival, which was part-funded by the FIFA Forward development programme. The tournament was the fruit of a meeting at the FIFA Member Associations Division office in Paris, France, during which Indian Ocean football officials had laid out the logistical and organisational difficulties of staging a U-15 regional tournament. As a result, the FIFA Forward programme provided USD 597,365.58 to help bring young teams from three countries in the region, Comoros, Madagascar and the Seychelles, together during their school holidays late last year. Girls and boys squads gathered in the Madagascan capital Antananarivo for six days of competition between 16 and 22 December 2024.

In addition to playing matches, the teams had workshops inspired by the practices of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme, which aims to give every talented player a pathway to the professional game wherever they are in the world. This enabled the youngsters to work on their technical and tactical skills, while there was also a significant focus on instilling values such as gender equality, climate change and anti-racism awareness, teamwork, self-discipline and respect.

“As a former footballer, I know just how football can transform lives. The Indian Ocean U15 Festival is so much more than a simple tournament: it’s a platform where young talents discover not only competition, but also essential values such as respect, solidarity and inclusion,” said Gelson Fernandes, FIFA Regional Director Africa and Deputy Chief Member Associations Officer. “Seeing these boys and girls from Madagascar, Comoros and the Seychelles playing with passion, while also getting to know the cultures, traditions and music of their neighbours, is profoundly inspiring. “Through FIFA initiatives like No to Racism and the safeguarding of children, we are showing that football can drive positive change. This festival is proof that football knows no borders: it unites, it educates and it inspires the next generation of leaders, on and off the field.”

Eleven-a-side teams played games of two halves of 35 minutes at the Elgeco Plus By Pass Stadium in Antananarivo with the hosts’ girls and boys sides coming out on top in their respective competitions. Off the pitch, an educational day was organised in partnership with UNICEF to raise the youngsters’ awareness of children’s rights, gender equality, sexually transmitted diseases and menstrual hygiene. A second day was dedicated to inclusion, notably with regard to people with disabilities.