Burundi’s Intwari Stadium ready to make new heroes after FIFA Forward-funded refurbishment

FIFA Forward supports three-year renovation of stadium in capital, Bujumbura, that allows national team games to return to Burundian soil

Revamped 15,000-capacity venue had artificial pitch and floodlights installed as part of project to align to FIFA norms

Stadium will “provide a fitting home for Burundian football” says FIFA President Gianni Infantino

The refurbished Intwari Stadium in Burundi has been officially inaugurated with the FIFA Forward-supported project providing the African country with a venue where it can once again play national team games on home soil. Originally opened in the early 1960s, the stadium – whose name means ‘Stadium of Heroes’ in Burundi’s national language, Kirundi – no longer met Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA norms to stage games before renovation work started in 2022.

It meant Burundi’s representative teams had to host international matches outside the country, but close collaboration between FIFA and the national government, led by President Évariste Ndayishimiye, resulted in the completion of the refurbishment in late 2025. It has left Burundi with a stadium where they can finally welcome opponents on home soil. “Congratulations on the official inauguration of the refurbished Intwari Stadium. The venue is an outstanding example of how FIFA can work together with governments and FIFA Member Associations to make football more accessible to communities around the world, and I am especially grateful to President Ndayishimiye,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a video message played at the ceremony, which preceded a domestic top-flight match at the stadium. “I visited the stadium myself in October 2023 and I was moved by the enthusiasm of everyone involved in this project to provide a fitting home for Burundian football, and their passion for our wonderful sport.”

Over the three-year renovation period, the stadium was fitted with an artificial pitch and four floodlights were installed to allow for night games. Other areas, such as the dugouts and dressing rooms, were also revamped thanks to FIFA Forward funding from the second and third phases of the initiative. “The determination to modernise Burundi's infrastructure and the commitment to meeting international standards have been exemplary,” said FIFA Council member Souleiman Hassan Waberi on behalf of FIFA in praising the “steadfast leadership” of President Ndayishimiye and Burundian Football Association (FFB) President Alexandre Muyenge, who also attended the ceremony. “This is what FIFA is all about – concrete actions in partnership with FIFA Member Associations and governments to bring real results, real benefits to the youth and the football-loving public.” FFB President Muyenge also praised the collaborative effort that had brought the project to fruition.

“For many years, international matches were held abroad. Today, we have the privilege of organising them on our own soil. This is a major advancement made possible through the state’s commitment. Indeed, this stadium was not built by the federation, but by the country, driven by the will of the Head of State,” he said. The stadium first re-opened its doors to competitive football for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ qualifiers in September last year. The senior men’s national team marked their return to competitive action in Burundi by playing their FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifier against Kenya there on 9 October 2025.