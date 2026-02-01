Burundi’s Intwari Stadium ready to make new heroes after FIFA Forward-funded refurbishment

FIFA Forward supports three-year renovation of stadium in capital, Bujumbura, that allows national team games to return to Burundian soil
Revamped 15,000-capacity venue had artificial pitch and floodlights installed as part of project to align to FIFA norms
Stadium will “provide a fitting home for Burundian football” says FIFA President Gianni Infantino
The refurbished Intwari Stadium in Burundi has been officially inaugurated with the FIFA Forward-supported project providing the African country with a venue where it can once again play national team games on home soil. Originally opened in the early 1960s, the stadium – whose name means ‘Stadium of Heroes’ in Burundi’s national language, Kirundi – no longer met Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA norms to stage games before renovation work started in 2022.
It meant Burundi’s representative teams had to host international matches outside the country, but close collaboration between FIFA and the national government, led by President Évariste Ndayishimiye, resulted in the completion of the refurbishment in late 2025. It has left Burundi with a stadium where they can finally welcome opponents on home soil. “Congratulations on the official inauguration of the refurbished Intwari Stadium. The venue is an outstanding example of how FIFA can work together with governments and FIFA Member Associations to make football more accessible to communities around the world, and I am especially grateful to President Ndayishimiye,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a video message played at the ceremony, which preceded a domestic top-flight match at the stadium. “I visited the stadium myself in October 2023 and I was moved by the enthusiasm of everyone involved in this project to provide a fitting home for Burundian football, and their passion for our wonderful sport.”
Over the three-year renovation period, the stadium was fitted with an artificial pitch and four floodlights were installed to allow for night games. Other areas, such as the dugouts and dressing rooms, were also revamped thanks to FIFA Forward funding from the second and third phases of the initiative. “The determination to modernise Burundi's infrastructure and the commitment to meeting international standards have been exemplary,” said FIFA Council member Souleiman Hassan Waberi on behalf of FIFA in praising the “steadfast leadership” of President Ndayishimiye and Burundian Football Association (FFB) President Alexandre Muyenge, who also attended the ceremony. “This is what FIFA is all about – concrete actions in partnership with FIFA Member Associations and governments to bring real results, real benefits to the youth and the football-loving public.” FFB President Muyenge also praised the collaborative effort that had brought the project to fruition.
“For many years, international matches were held abroad. Today, we have the privilege of organising them on our own soil. This is a major advancement made possible through the state’s commitment. Indeed, this stadium was not built by the federation, but by the country, driven by the will of the Head of State,” he said. The stadium first re-opened its doors to competitive football for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ qualifiers in September last year. The senior men’s national team marked their return to competitive action in Burundi by playing their FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifier against Kenya there on 9 October 2025.
It is now hoped the stadium will not only provide a fitting stage for international and high-level domestic games, but also boost fan engagement, and enhance Burundi’s visibility in regional and international competitions. It should also contribute to the promotion of football among youngsters in Burundi, which became the 100th country to join the FIFA Football for Schools programme in October 2023 and has also received investment from the FIFA Talent Development Scheme. “During my visit, I had a very positive discussion with the President of Burundi about everything related to talent detection in every hill, in every corner of every village and every city of the country, and this upgraded stadium is a symbol of this commitment,” added the FIFA President. “It is fantastic that Burundi will now be able to host competitive international matches, including qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup on home soil. Playing in front of your own public not only gives the team an added advantage, but it will also inspire young people by giving them the chance to see their heroes and role models in action at first hand. This stadium is a jewel for Burundi and, at FIFA, we’re proud to be a part of this project, of investing in girls and boys here in your beautiful country.” Mr Waberi concluded: “As we inaugurate this magnificent facility, let us remember that it is more than just concrete and turf. It is a place where dreams will be born and where the heroes of tomorrow will rise.”