Andorra inaugurates new national stadium, backed by FIFA funding

Nou Estadi de la FAF inaugurated in Encamp, Andorra

More than USD 5.5 million of FIFA Forward funding invested in project

Dream is now a reality says FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Andorra officially inaugurated its new national football stadium, the Nou Estadi de la FAF on Tuesday 14 October ahead of the nation’s FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifier against Serbia. Set against the dramatic Pyrenees backdrop, the official opening of the venue is a pivotal moment for the Andorran Football Federation (FAF) and marked the culmination of a construction plan supported by FIFA. This ambitious project was substantially backed by FIFA Forward Programme funding, which is designed to ensure the future of football remains vibrant and promising in all countries.

“We are very happy to officially inaugurate the New FAF Stadium. A Category 4 facility, never seen before in Andorra,” said FAF President Felix Álvarez. “The stadium will now be the venue for matches of the National Football Team, as well as other important competition events in our country.”

“This impressive stadium, with more than 5,000 seats, has been thanks to the FIFA and UEFA programmes, represented here today, as it could not be otherwise. It is for this reason that today we are especially happy and proud to be able to be all gathered here to celebrate this inauguration, which represents a leap forward in the history of Andorran football.” After two-and-a-half years of construction, which began in December 2022, the new facility now stands as a state-of-the-art arena and is equipped with advanced infrastructure.

It boasts a heated hybrid turf pitch and five spacious dressing rooms along with dedicated warm-up and activation zones. Reflecting a commitment to sustainability, the design incorporates eco-friendly solutions, including solar panels and a rainwater collection system.

FIFA played a critical role in financing this infrastructure, committing a total of USD 5,564,797.57 across two phases of Forward funding.

“Only 18 months ago we were here for the opening of the training complex of FAF (La Massana), also funded by the Forward Programme,” said FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov. “This shows the consistency of the development of infrastructure in the country. This is exactly what FIFA aims via FIFA Forward Programme, fostering the growth and development of football by investing in tangible projects. It is about giving the opportunities to boys and girls to train, to play, and represent their country in the international level.”