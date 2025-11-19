Part 1: Objectives

Over 10 years ago the FIFA Connect Programme had begun its important work focused on these key objectives:

Generate one unique ID for Football

Connect all MA into one global registration system

Remove Data Silos in Member Associations

Avoid duplication of person registrations

Creation of a Competition Management System

Over the decade the programme has achieved every single point, which begged the question “what’s next?”. The programme, under its current initiatives, has in its vision to:

Increase Global Registration Density

Integrate FIFA Connect ID to more FIFA areas where possible

Expand football administration services that integrate with the FIFA Connect Platform

Integrate the FIFA Connect ID to 3rd party data services

The current objectives of the programme are meant to expand the power data has for Member Associations and for FIFA. The programme looks to not only enable data collection to its highest degree but look to turn all that data into more powerful tools for football development across the board. All of this under the guidance and regulations stipulated in GDPR and other important data protection standards.

The objectives we have now look toward insuring data security for all Member Associations is also development security as we look to make the game truly global.

Part 2: Functionalities

Currently the programme offers a list of assets that are available for Member Associations to implement one way or another within their administrative work.

On the field assets These are tangible assets the MA’s can directly use and manage themselves. FIFA Connect Platform = FIFA’s version of a National Registration System, used to register all Member Association’s football stakeholders

FIFA Connect Competition Management System = FIFA’s version of a Competition Management System, used to administer all football/futsal/beach soccer competitions

Webpage Widgets for FCMS = widgets used to showcase data from the FCMS onto any website, allowing for easier visibility of all important competition information

Data eXchange Platform (DXP) = a data quality platform designed to enable Member Associations to communicate directly to one another to resolve international registration duplicates

Off the field assets These are intangible assets the MA’s do not directly control but rather interact with and/or is part of the overall service: FIFA Connect ID Service Bus = a communication service enabled on the FIFA Connect ID service that allows different systems integrated to send specific messages between one another

FIFA Connect ID Directory = a collection of all FIFA Connect IDs alongside the 3 data points we can store: first name, last name, date of birth, gender

FIFA Admin Console = a platform used to observe the audit trail of all FIFA Connect ID registrations as well as understand the current data quality of registrations for a MA

Part 3: Benefits of using FIFA Connect Platform and CMS

The primary benefit of the FIFA Connect Platform and FCMS is the fact that they are free to use for our Member Associations. Under the current regulations of the FIFA Forward Development Programme (Forward 3.0)*, both the FIFA Connect Platform and the FCMS, as well as all the tools around them are offered for free. This is meant to encourage our MA to use our system and look to make sure their funds are being put to other equally important efforts.

Our systems also allow our Member Associations to standardize their player registration and competition management practices, as our platforms are designed with a global standard in mind. This means all Member Associations big or small across the globe will be using the same data infrastructure, ensuring all player data can be exchanged easily on a global level. This means other important process like International Player Transfers and Training Compensation and Solidarity Compensation Payments can be easily communicated to all global stakeholders since we are ensuring data quality for our users. Our data infrastructure is a key foundation of the important work lead by FIFA TMS and FIFA Clearing House teams.

Another key aspect is the level of customization our platforms have to better reflect the needs of our Member Associations. Need to request specific medical certificates to your registered players? Want to have your Regional Associations lead the charge in registering Amateur Players while the MA focuses on Professional registrations? Need a registration system you can translate into your local language? The FIFA Connect Platform and Competition Management Systems have a level of customizability that ensures a reflection of the MA’s administrative needs onto their own platforms.

One lasting benefit is not only our constant pursuit of growth and development but also our support team. We have 24/7 support so that at any time our Member Associations can rest assure their platforms will be fully operational, especially during important moments like registration periods and transfer windows. Finally, the FIFA Connect Platform and FCMS are always adding new and exciting features that we know will help our Member Associations in their pursuit of improving their work around football.

*FIFA Forward Development Programme (Forward 3.0), article 6 Financial and Non-Financial Support, Paragraph 10 Digital Tools.

Part 4: Steps to implement FIFA Connect and CMS

With 205 Member Associations integrated with the FIFA Connect ID, 118 Member Associations who currently use our FIFA Connect Platform, and over 100 live FCMS environments, the FIFA Connect Programme has managed to impact a large portion of global football after a decade’s amount of work.