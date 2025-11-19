Part 1: Objectives
Over 10 years ago the FIFA Connect Programme had begun its important work focused on these key objectives:
Generate one unique ID for Football
Connect all MA into one global registration system
Remove Data Silos in Member Associations
Avoid duplication of person registrations
Creation of a Competition Management System
Over the decade the programme has achieved every single point, which begged the question “what’s next?”. The programme, under its current initiatives, has in its vision to:
Increase Global Registration Density
Integrate FIFA Connect ID to more FIFA areas where possible
Expand football administration services that integrate with the FIFA Connect Platform
Integrate the FIFA Connect ID to 3rd party data services
The current objectives of the programme are meant to expand the power data has for Member Associations and for FIFA. The programme looks to not only enable data collection to its highest degree but look to turn all that data into more powerful tools for football development across the board. All of this under the guidance and regulations stipulated in GDPR and other important data protection standards.
The objectives we have now look toward insuring data security for all Member Associations is also development security as we look to make the game truly global.
Part 2: Functionalities
Currently the programme offers a list of assets that are available for Member Associations to implement one way or another within their administrative work.
Part 3: Benefits of using FIFA Connect Platform and CMS
The primary benefit of the FIFA Connect Platform and FCMS is the fact that they are free to use for our Member Associations. Under the current regulations of the FIFA Forward Development Programme (Forward 3.0)*, both the FIFA Connect Platform and the FCMS, as well as all the tools around them are offered for free. This is meant to encourage our MA to use our system and look to make sure their funds are being put to other equally important efforts.
Our systems also allow our Member Associations to standardize their player registration and competition management practices, as our platforms are designed with a global standard in mind. This means all Member Associations big or small across the globe will be using the same data infrastructure, ensuring all player data can be exchanged easily on a global level. This means other important process like International Player Transfers and Training Compensation and Solidarity Compensation Payments can be easily communicated to all global stakeholders since we are ensuring data quality for our users. Our data infrastructure is a key foundation of the important work lead by FIFA TMS and FIFA Clearing House teams.
Another key aspect is the level of customization our platforms have to better reflect the needs of our Member Associations. Need to request specific medical certificates to your registered players? Want to have your Regional Associations lead the charge in registering Amateur Players while the MA focuses on Professional registrations? Need a registration system you can translate into your local language? The FIFA Connect Platform and Competition Management Systems have a level of customizability that ensures a reflection of the MA’s administrative needs onto their own platforms.
One lasting benefit is not only our constant pursuit of growth and development but also our support team. We have 24/7 support so that at any time our Member Associations can rest assure their platforms will be fully operational, especially during important moments like registration periods and transfer windows. Finally, the FIFA Connect Platform and FCMS are always adding new and exciting features that we know will help our Member Associations in their pursuit of improving their work around football.
*FIFA Forward Development Programme (Forward 3.0), article 6 Financial and Non-Financial Support, Paragraph 10 Digital Tools.
Part 4: Steps to implement FIFA Connect and CMS
With 205 Member Associations integrated with the FIFA Connect ID, 118 Member Associations who currently use our FIFA Connect Platform, and over 100 live FCMS environments, the FIFA Connect Programme has managed to impact a large portion of global football after a decade’s amount of work.
While most of the Member Associations that do not use our FIFA Connect Platform or CMS already have their own platform solutions in place, that does not mean that our doors are ever closed to adopting our services at any point in the future. Furthermore, even though topflight professional football leagues might use specialized competition management systems, our CMS can be a viable solution for grassroots and amateur football looking to improve their efforts in standardizing their competition management, all free of charge for our Member Associations.