Gianni Infantino discusses football development with President Azali Assoumani of the Comoros

The FIFA President congratulated President Assoumani on the national team’s results

FIFA Forward is supporting football development in the Comoros

Comoros currently lead their FIFA World Cup™ qualifying group

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated the President of the Comoros, His Excellency Azali Assoumani, on the recent results of the men's national team when they met at FIFA's Paris office. The two leaders previously met in New York in September 2023, when Mr Assoumani was Chairperson of the African Union, and before that in April 2023, when Mr Infantino visited the Indian Ocean island nation.

The Comoros men's national team, who have never participated in a FIFA World Cup™, currently lead Group I of the CAF qualifying competition with nine points from four games, ahead of Ghana on goal difference, following wins over the Central African Republic, Ghana and Chad. They also made an impact on their CAF Africa Cup of Nations debut, reaching the last 16 of the 2021 edition played in Cameroon.

“It was a privilege to have another meeting with His Excellency President Azali Assoumani of the Comoros in Paris,” said the FIFA President. “President Assoumani is a huge football fan and I congratulated him on the recent performances of the men's national team in the CAF qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026. “He appreciates the positive role that football can play in education and society in general and is aware that we need his government's support to develop football in the country. “As I saw during my visit to his beautiful country last year, Comoros is a football-loving nation and both the government and the Comoran Football Association have done a great job of progressing our sport here. I look forward to continuing our outstanding collaboration.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets His Excellency President Azali Assoumani of the Comoros Previous 01 / 08 FIFA President Gianni Infantino welcomes His Excellency President Azali Assoumani of the Comoros to FIFA's Paris office 02 / 08 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and His Excellency President Azali Assoumani of the Comoros pose for a photo in FIFA's Paris office 03 / 08 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and His Excellency President Azali Assoumani of the Comoros look at the FIFA World Cup Trophy in FIFA's Paris office 04 / 08 FIFA President Gianni Infantino welcomes His Excellency President Azali Assoumani of the Comoros to FIFA's Paris office 05 / 08 FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents a replica of the FIFA World Cup Trophy to His Excellency President Azali Assoumani of the Comoros 06 / 08 His Excellency President Azali Assoumani of the Comoros presents a gift to FIFA President Gianni Infantino 07 / 08 FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents a pennant to His Excellency President Azali Assoumani of the Comoros 08 / 08 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and His Excellency President Azali Assoumani of the Comoros hold an Olympic Football Tournaments Paris 2024 match ball Next

Comoros’ recent results on the field reflect the work being done to raise standards and increase participation across the country. In January 2023, Comoros became the first country in the Indian Ocean to sign up for the FIFA Football for Schools programme, an initiative which aims to harness the power of football to educate children and open up life opportunities for them.