"A real impact": Legends say what it would mean to host FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™

FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™ hosts will be decided at the 74th FIFA Congress

Member Associations will choose between bids from Brazil and Belgium/Germany/Netherlands

Tournament will build on the success of the record-breaking 2023 edition

The hosts of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™ will be decided at the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 17. FIFA's Member Associations will choose in an open vote between a bid from the Brazilian Football Association and a joint submission from The Royal Belgian Football Association, the German Football Association and the Royal Netherlands Football Association. Three FIFA Legends explain what it would mean for their country to host the event: Rosana Augusto, Brazil: "For Brazilian female footballers, it would be significant for Brazil to host the 2027 (FIFA Women’s) World Cup because it would really have an impact on those young girls who dream of playing football and it would help combat misogyny, creating more opportunities for the new generation (of female footballers). Hosting the (FIFA Women’s) World Cup on home soil would be wonderful, just having family and friends close to you. So it would have an unbelievable impact, and I would be delighted if Brazil were chosen."

Renate Lingor, Germany: Germany is such a football-loving country, regardless of origin, girls or boys, everyone plays football, everyone is enthusiastic, everyone watches it. We just had the Women's DFB Pokal final last week in Cologne. It was sold out, with 44,000 spectators. It was such a great atmosphere there, so many children, so many girls and boys celebrating together. We've already had a FIFA Women's World Cup in Germany in 2011. People are hungry for events, hungry for football. Experiencing something like that again would be just fantastic."