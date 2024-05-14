"A real impact": Legends say what it would mean to host FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™

FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™ hosts will be decided at the 74th FIFA Congress
Member Associations will choose between bids from Brazil and Belgium/Germany/Netherlands
Tournament will build on the success of the record-breaking 2023 edition
The hosts of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™ will be decided at the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 17. FIFA's Member Associations will choose in an open vote between a bid from the Brazilian Football Association and a joint submission from The Royal Belgian Football Association, the German Football Association and the Royal Netherlands Football Association. Three FIFA Legends explain what it would mean for their country to host the event: Rosana Augusto, Brazil: "For Brazilian female footballers, it would be significant for Brazil to host the 2027 (FIFA Women’s) World Cup because it would really have an impact on those young girls who dream of playing football and it would help combat misogyny, creating more opportunities for the new generation (of female footballers). Hosting the (FIFA Women’s) World Cup on home soil would be wonderful, just having family and friends close to you. So it would have an unbelievable impact, and I would be delighted if Brazil were chosen."
Renate Lingor, Germany: Germany is such a football-loving country, regardless of origin, girls or boys, everyone plays football, everyone is enthusiastic, everyone watches it. We just had the Women's DFB Pokal final last week in Cologne. It was sold out, with 44,000 spectators. It was such a great atmosphere there, so many children, so many girls and boys celebrating together. We've already had a FIFA Women's World Cup in Germany in 2011. People are hungry for events, hungry for football. Experiencing something like that again would be just fantastic."
Aline Zeler, Belgium: "I think these three countries will be a great force in Europe to organise and host it. From what I saw in 2017, our first [UEFA European Women’s Championship] Euro campaign, we visited our neighbours in the Netherlands and it was organised Dutch-style. There were no flaws. It was perfect. So, if we organise it with Germany and Belgium – three countries that want to grow and be a part of the movement, with the help of FIFA, with the ambition and freedom to bring it around the world – it can’t fail. The file is complete, the stats are perfect in terms of economy and tourism. There are a lot of facilities, as I said, so I think the people would be very happy to host this tournament."