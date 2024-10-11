Brazil increase rankings lead after FIFA Futsal World Cup™ triumph – as five teams enter women’s list

Movement in second edition of FIFA Futsal World Ranking following 65 women’s matches and 179 in the men’s game

FIFA Futsal World Cup™ was the main event in recent months

Five new teams in the women’s table

The second edition of the FIFA Futsal World Ranking, which was published on Friday, 11 October 2024, revealed some significant changes – in both tables – on the back of 65 women’s matches and 179 in the men’s game.

The most important event in recent months was undoubtedly the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ (52 matches), which was a resounding success: 150,000 spectators attended games, live coverage was broadcast in more than 175 territories, and teams from all six confederations competed – with five represented in the knockout rounds. Unsurprisingly, the event brought about significant changes in the standings.

Recently crowned world champions Brazil (1st, unchanged) have held on to top spot and extended their lead over Portugal (2nd, unchanged), whose defence of their FIFA Futsal World Cup title came to a halt in the round of 16. Three teams have made significant progress in the top ten – runners-up Argentina (3rd, up 2), quarter-finalists Kazakhstan (5th, up 3) and bronze medallists Ukraine (9th, up 3), the latter leapfrogging France (10th, unchanged) after overcoming Les Bleus in the match for third place.

The biggest movers, however, are the teams that have climbed five or more places, namely Futsal World Cup participants Venezuela (15th, up 6; quarter-finalists), the Netherlands (26th, up 10; round of 16) and Panama (38th, up 6; group stage), as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina (48th, up 6), Chile (60th, up 31), Latvia (71st, up 16), Denmark (77th, up 5) and Montenegro (86th, up 6).

Although fewer games have been played in women’s futsal since May, there are still a number of notable changes in their ranking too, primarily due to the staging of the OFC qualifiers for the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™ in 2025, with a total of 12 matches having been played in the OFC Futsal Women’s Nations Cup. The remaining fixtures were all friendlies.

The teams that have made the most progress within the women’s top 20 are Italy (8th, up 2), Vietnam (11th, up 2), New Zealand (14th, up 12) and Uzbekistan (18th, up 6). The strides taken by Saudi Arabia (46th, up 5) are also worthy of note.

There are five newcomers in this edition of the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Ranking, namely Fiji (62nd), Tahiti (66th), Norway (68th), the Solomon Islands (73rd) and Tonga (74th).

All of these teams – with the exception of Norway – took part in the OFC qualifiers for the FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup in 2025.

Highest-placed teams by confederation: