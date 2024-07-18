On Location appointed as Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 26™

Global leader in premium experiences to create the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup™ Official Hospitality Programme

Selection followed a thorough RFP process to identify the best provider for the game-changing tournament’s fan services and entertainment

Ticket-inclusive hospitality packages expected to go on sale in late 2024 via FIFA.com and official sales agents

FIFA has appointed On Location, a global leader in premium experiences, hospitality and travel, as the Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 26™, which will take place across Canada, Mexico and the USA from 11 June to 19 July 2026. Chosen following a thorough selection process, On Location will help FIFA deliver its biggest-ever and most dynamic hospitality programme for the FIFA World Cup 26, offering ticket-inclusive fan experience packages for the world’s biggest single-sport event. From die-hard football fans to friends and families, and to companies hosting guests or employees, FIFA and On Location will provide options to suit all types of fans. The stadiums hosting FIFA World Cup 26 matches already boast some of the world’s best hospitality features. With products ranging from exclusive stadium suites to bustling hospitality villages and extraordinary add-on experiences in between, there will be more choices than ever before. Hospitality packages are expected to hit the market later this year via FIFA.com/hospitality and official sales agents, providing the first opportunity for fans to purchase official FIFA World Cup 26 tickets.

Mattias Grafström, FIFA Secretary General, said: “North America has long been renowned as a global leader in delivering the best sports and entertainment experiences for fans, while the FIFA World Cup is known for offering the most unique and thrilling atmosphere one can experience in a stadium. With this groundbreaking agreement, we’re sure that we have found the perfect provider to offer premium experience products for the next World Cup that will appeal to domestic audiences across all three host countries, as well as the millions expected to travel from abroad for this historic tournament in 2026.” “Together with On Location, we will be able to curate and deliver game-changing experiences that will bring new fans to the game and offer enhanced experiences to anyone who attends any of the amazing stadiums in the 16 unique Host Cities.” As the Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 26, On Location will have exclusive global rights to promote, sell and operate the Official Hospitality Programme at the 16 state-of-the-art stadiums – including five at which it has previously delivered Super Bowl hospitality – across the tournament’s Host Cities. For more information on the Host Cities and the match schedule that was unveiled in February 2024, click here.

Paul Caine, President of On Location, said: “The FIFA World Cup 26 will be transformative for the sport, and we are proud to be working with FIFA to deliver its largest hospitality programme ever and playing a role in football’s growth in North America. More people than ever will have the chance to experience an elevated, modern take on hospitality at one of the world’s greatest events, making memories that will last a lifetime. “Our official hospitality guests can expect a wide range of packages and prices, premium hospitality and a cutting-edge e-commerce platform, ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish. These once-in-a-lifetime experiences will celebrate the beautiful game and the unique culture of each Host City.” Guests will have the opportunity to purchase official hospitality products for individual matches or in bundles, allowing them to attend several matches in one or more cities, during a particular tournament stage, or to follow a specific national team. The products on offer will also include unforgettable add-on experiences for matchdays and non-matchdays in conjunction with ticket-inclusive hospitality packages.

Following extensive market research and a consultation period to identify the best-in-class practices and providers for this specific tournament and its domestic markets, FIFA launched a highly competitive RFP process in September 2023. On Location stood out on account of its extensive experience of delivering hospitality programmes at some of the world’s most complex and high-profile sporting and entertainment events, as well as its unique understanding of the North American market and its diverse domestic fan base. Known for offering unrivalled access for corporate clients and guests looking for fully immersive experiences, On Location is also the premier and official service provider for iconic events such as the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Super Bowl, the UFC, the NCAA Final Four, the Ryder Cup and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Anyone interested in enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime experience with the luxury, comfort and exclusivity of the FIFA World Cup 26 Official Hospitality Programme can register online here to receive the latest updates and information. Ticket-inclusive hospitality packages will be sold exclusively via FIFA.com/hospitality and official sales agents appointed by FIFA and On Location for various territories around the world. Major League Soccer (MLS) has already been appointed as a sales agent for the USA and Canada. Additional sales agents will be appointed in due course. Fans are urged not to purchase tickets from unauthorised platforms or sellers as FIFA reserves the right to cancel tickets obtained via unofficial channels. Companies interested in becoming an official sales agent should click here for more information about the selection process. The list of authorised global sales agents will be published on FIFA.com in due course.