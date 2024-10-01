FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ media rights tender officially launched in Republic of Ireland

Invitation for bid submissions will close on Tuesday 5 November 2024

Tender covers two historic editions of the tournament, with 2026 set to feature 48 teams, and 2030 marking 100 years since the first-ever FIFA World Cup™

All submissions must request the ITT via Ireland-media-rights@fifa.org

FIFA has officially launched the invitation to tender (ITT) for the media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ in the Republic of Ireland.

The ITT will cover two historic editions of the tournament. The FIFA World Cup 26™ - jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States - will feature a record 48 teams, 16 host cities and an unprecedented 104 matches, uniting the globe through football and creating the most inclusive sporting event in history.

The FIFA World Cup 2030™, meanwhile, marks the centenary of the tournament. Morocco, Portugal and Spain’s joint bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2030™ has been confirmed as the sole candidate for the tournament by the FIFA Council.

The FIFA Council also unanimously agreed to host a unique centenary celebration ceremony in Uruguay's capital, Montevideo, where the first ever FIFA World Cup took place in 1930, as well as three World Cup matches in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay. Subject to a successful bidding process, the final decision will be taken by the FIFA Congress in December 2024.

Entities wishing to participate in the tender process can request the ITT by e-mailing ireland-media-rights@fifa.org.

The bid submission deadline is 11:00 CET on Tuesday 5 November 2024.