Tender processes for FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ begin in Mongolia

FIFA has launched invitations to tender (ITT) for the media rights to the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ in Mongolia. Entities wishing to participate in the tender processes can request the relevant ITT(s) by e-mailing mongolia-media-rights@fifa.org. The bid submission deadline is 10:00 CEST on Tuesday, 25 June 2024. The FIFA World Cup 26 will be the 23rd edition of the competition and will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Featuring a record 48 teams (including up to nine from Asia), 16 Host Cities and three host countries, the tournament will feature an unprecedented 104 matches, uniting the globe through football in June and July 2026 at the most inclusive FIFA World Cup™ yet. Brazil was announced at the recent 74th FIFA Congress as the host of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, becoming the first South American nation to stage the event. The tournament will build on the impressive momentum of the transformational FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, which was the first in the new 32-team expanded format. The tender processes will allow FIFA to select the entity, or entities, best placed to secure the required transmission and programming commitments to achieve FIFA’s objective of reaching the widest possible audience while providing a high-quality viewing experience for fans. Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, including the FIFA Forward Development Programme.