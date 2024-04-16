Tender process opens for media rights to FIFA tournaments in Indonesia

Invitation to tender has opened in Indonesia with submissions accepted until 21 May

Tender process includes rights to next two FIFA World Cups™ and next two FIFA Women’s World Cups™

Football in Indonesia is growing rapidly following impressive national team performances

FIFA has launched an invitation to tender (ITT) in Indonesia for the media rights to the FIFA World Cup 26™, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™, FIFA World Cup 2030™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031™.

The ITT comes as Indonesia continue to perform well in the AFC qualification process for FIFA World Cup 26, with the men’s national team currently enjoying their best performance since 1938 when they qualified for the Finals in France as the Dutch East Indies.

The women’s nation team is also making progress having recently competed in its first AFC Women’s Asian Cup in 33 years.

The FIFA World Cup 26 will be the 23rd edition of the competition and will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. With a record 48 teams, 16 Host Cities and three host countries, the tournament will feature an unprecedented 104 matches, uniting the globe through football in June and July 2026.

🚨 Entities wishing to participate in the tender process can request the ITT by emailing indonesia-media-rights@fifa.org. The bid submission deadline is 10:00 CEST on Tuesday, 21 May 2024.

The upcoming FIFA World Cup™ will offer a greater chance for teams to qualify than ever before. AFC (Asia) will benefit from four additional direct slots, taking its total allocation from four direct slots to eight.

Like the 2026 edition, FIFA World Cup 2030 will generate enormous excitement across the globe. The FIFA Council unanimously agreed in October 2023 that, subject to the completion of a successful bidding process and subsequent approval of the FIFA Congress in 2024, the sole candidacy for FIFA World Cup 2030 will be the combined bid of Morocco, Portugal, and Spain.

Additionally, the FIFA Council agreed to host three FIFA World Cup 2030 matches in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay as part of a unique centenary celebration to mark one hundred years since the first FIFA World Cup took place.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 is set to continue to build on the growth and interest in women’s football, having gone to unprecedented heights following the recent FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.

The overall attendance was just shy of two million for the 2023 edition, with the tournament breaking many ticketing, revenue, performance, broadcast, and engagement records.

The host(s) of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 will be announced at the FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand on 17 May 2024, while the host(s) of the 2031 edition are set to be determined in 2025.

The tender process for the media rights to these tournaments will allow FIFA to select the entity, or entities, best placed to secure the required transmission and programming commitments to achieve FIFA’s objective of reaching the widest possible audience whilst providing a high-quality viewing experience for fans.