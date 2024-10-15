Invitations to tender for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ officially launched in Portugal

Invitation for bid submissions will close on Tuesday, 19 November

Tender covers historic edition of the tournament featuring 48 teams and 104 matches

All submissions must request the ITT via Portugal-media-rights@fifa.org

FIFA has officially launched the invitation to tender (ITT) for the media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ in Portugal.

The historic edition of football’s flagship event will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The groundbreaking tournament features a record 48 teams, 16 Host Cities and an unprecedented 104 matches, uniting the globe through football and creating the most inclusive sporting event in history.

Entities wishing to participate in the tender process can request the ITT by e-mailing Portugal-media-rights@fifa.org.

The bid submission deadline is 11.00 CET on Tuesday, 19 November 2024.