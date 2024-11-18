Media rights to FIFA World Cup 2026™, FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ and FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup 2025™ launched in the Philippines

Philippines to host first-ever FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup in 2025
Last year, the country made its debut at the FIFA Women's World Cup
The deadline for submitting bids is 10 December
FIFA has officially launched Invitation to Tenders (ITT) for the media rights in the Philippines for three events: the FIFA World Cup 2026™, FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ and FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup 2025™. The FIFA World Cup 26™ - co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States - will be a historic edition of the tournament. The competition will feature a record 48 teams, 16 host cities and an unprecedented 104 matches, uniting the world through football and creating the most inclusive sporting event in history. FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™ will be hosted by Brazil, with 32 teams competing in at least eight host cities. This is the largest all-female sporting event in the world and the Philippines made their debut at the last edition of the competition in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, becoming the first debutants to win a match. The ITT also covers the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup, which will be held in 2025 in the Philippines, which has already secured its place as host nation. Entities wishing to participate in the tender processes can request the ITT’s by e-mailing philippines-media-rights@fifa.org. The bid submission deadline is 10:00 CET on Tuesday 10 December 2024. Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, including the FIFA Forward Development Programme.