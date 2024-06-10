Global inflight and inship media rights tenders for flagship FIFA tournaments launched

FIFA has launched invitations to tender (ITT) for the global inflight and inship media rights for FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™. Entities wishing to participate in the tender processes can request the relevant ITT(s) by e-mailing inflightinship@fifa.org. The bid submission deadline is 12:00 CEST on Tuesday, 2 July 2024. The FIFA World Cup 26 will be the 23rd edition of the competition and will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Featuring a record 48 teams, 16 Host Cities and three host countries, the tournament will feature an unprecedented 104 matches, uniting the globe through football in June and July 2026. Brazil was announced at the recent 74th FIFA Congress as the host of the tenth FIFA Women’s World Cup™ and will become the first South American nation to stage the event. The tournament will build on the impressive momentum of the record-setting FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, which was the first in the new 32-team expanded format.