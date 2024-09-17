FIFA launches media rights tender processes in selected Asian territories for FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™

FIFA launches tender processes in Cambodia, Chinese Taipei and Vietnam for FIFA World Cup 26™

Media rights for FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ in Cambodia and Chinese Taipei also available

Bid submissions close on 15 October 2024

FIFA has launched invitations to tender for the media rights for the FIFA World Cup 26™ in the Asian territories of Cambodia, Chinese Taipei and Vietnam today. Invitations to tender will also be launched for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ in Cambodia and Chinese Taipei.

The FIFA World Cup 26 will be the 23rd edition of the competition and will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States. Featuring a record 48 teams, 16 Host Cities and three host countries, the tournament will feature an unprecedented 104 matches, uniting the world through football in June and July 2026.

Brazil was announced at the recent 74th FIFA Congress as the host of the tenth FIFA Women’s World Cup™ and will become the first South American nation to stage the event. The tournament will build on the impressive momentum of the record-setting FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, which was the first in the new 32-team expanded format. FIFA has begun the process of selecting the host cities for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™, with the venues hosting the 2027 edition expected to be announced in 2025.

Entities wishing to participate in the tender process can request the invitations to tender by emailing the relevant email address: cambodia-media-rights@fifa.org, chinesetaipei-media-rights@fifa.org or vietnam-media-rights@fifa.org. The bid submission deadline is 10:00 CEST on Tuesday, 15 October 2024.