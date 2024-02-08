Ukrainian Association of Football
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.uaf.ua
Address
Provulok Laboratornyi,
7-A,
01133 KYIV
Ukraine
Contact
Phone: +380-44/521 0521
Email:info@uaf.ua
Fax: +380-44/521 0550
Organisation
President
Andriy SHEVCHENKO
Senior Vice President
Pavlo BOYCHUK
Vice President
Oleksandr SHEVCHENKO
Serhiy REBROV
General Secretary
Igor GRYSHCHENKO
Treasurer
Evhenia SAHAIDAK
Media And Communication Manager
Yarema HORODCHUK
Technical Director
Vyacheslav DARAGAN
National Coach Men
Serhiy REBROV
National Coach Women
Volodymyr PYATENKO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Kateryna MONZUL
Luciano LUCI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Luciano LUCI
Referee Coordinator
Luciano LUCI
Futsal Coordinator
Sergey VLADYKO
Ukraine Ranking
Ukraine Men's Ranking
Ukraine Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
22
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
1566.21
23
Australia
Australia
1554.82
24
Ukraine
Ukraine
1553.35
25
Austria
Austria
1546.10
26
Sweden
Sweden
1531.13
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
32
Wales
Wales
1663.66
33
Argentina
Argentina
1648.91
34
Ukraine
Ukraine
1636.87
35
Serbia
Serbia
1625.48
36
Nigeria
Nigeria
1615.94
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Ukrainian Association of Football
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Russia
FIFA extends and adapts temporary employment rules to address issues relating to war in Ukraine
22 May 2023
Status and Transfer of Players
FIFA extends temporary employment rules to address issues relating to war in Ukraine
21 Jun 2022