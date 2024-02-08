Ukrainian Association of Football

Ukrainian Association of Football
www.uaf.ua

Address

Provulok Laboratornyi,

7-A,

01133 KYIV

Ukraine

Phone: +380-44/521 0521

Email:info@uaf.ua

Fax: +380-44/521 0550

President

Andriy SHEVCHENKO

Senior Vice President

Pavlo BOYCHUK

Vice President

Oleksandr SHEVCHENKO

Serhiy REBROV

General Secretary

Igor GRYSHCHENKO

Treasurer

Evhenia SAHAIDAK

Media And Communication Manager

Yarema HORODCHUK

Technical Director

Vyacheslav DARAGAN

National Coach Men

Serhiy REBROV

National Coach Women

Volodymyr PYATENKO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Kateryna MONZUL

Luciano LUCI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Luciano LUCI

Referee Coordinator

Luciano LUCI

Futsal Coordinator

Sergey VLADYKO

Ukraine Men's Ranking
Ukraine Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
22
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
1566.21
23
Australia
Australia
Australia
1554.82
24
Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
1553.35
25
Austria
Austria
Austria
1546.10
26
Sweden
Sweden
Sweden
1531.13

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
32
Wales
Wales
Wales
1663.66
33
Argentina
Argentina
Argentina
1648.91
34
Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
1636.87
35
Serbia
Serbia
Serbia
1625.48
36
Nigeria
Nigeria
Nigeria
1615.94

15 Mar 2024

