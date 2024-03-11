Portuguese Football Federation

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fpf.pt

Address

Avenida das Seleções,

1495-433 Cruz Quebrada - Dafundo

Portugal

Contact

Phone: +351-21/325 2700

Email:ceo@fpf.pt

Fax: +351-21/325 2780

Organisation

President

Fernando GOMES

Vice President

Humberto COELHO

Jose COUCEIRO

Pedro PROENCA

General Secretary

Teresa ROMAO

Media And Communication Manager

Antonio MAGALHAES

Technical Director

Jose COUCEIRO

National Coach Men

Roberto MARTINEZ

National Coach Women

FRANCISCO NETO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Jose FONTELAS GOMES

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Jose FONTELAS GOMES

Referee Coordinator

Mauro QUARESMA

Futsal Coordinator

Pedro DIAS

Portugal Ranking

Portugal Men's Ranking
Portugal Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
5
Brazil
Brazil
Brazil
1784.09
6
Netherlands
Netherlands
Netherlands
1745.48
7
Portugal
Portugal
Portugal
1745.06
8
Spain
Spain
Spain
1732.64
9
Italy
Italy
Italy
1718.82

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
19
China PR
China PR
China PR
1803.40
20
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
1796.68
21
Portugal
Portugal
Portugal
1758.94
22
Switzerland
Switzerland
Switzerland
1745.07
23
Colombia
Colombia
Colombia
1744.74

15 Mar 2024

