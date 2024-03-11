Portuguese Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fpf.pt
Address
Avenida das Seleções,
1495-433 Cruz Quebrada - Dafundo
Portugal
Contact
Phone: +351-21/325 2700
Email:ceo@fpf.pt
Fax: +351-21/325 2780
Organisation
President
Fernando GOMES
Vice President
Humberto COELHO
Jose COUCEIRO
Pedro PROENCA
General Secretary
Teresa ROMAO
Media And Communication Manager
Antonio MAGALHAES
Technical Director
Jose COUCEIRO
National Coach Men
Roberto MARTINEZ
National Coach Women
FRANCISCO NETO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Jose FONTELAS GOMES
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Jose FONTELAS GOMES
Referee Coordinator
Mauro QUARESMA
Futsal Coordinator
Pedro DIAS
Portugal Ranking
Portugal Men's Ranking
Portugal Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
5
Brazil
Brazil
1784.09
6
Netherlands
Netherlands
1745.48
7
Portugal
Portugal
1745.06
8
Spain
Spain
1732.64
9
Italy
Italy
1718.82
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
19
China PR
China PR
1803.40
20
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
1796.68
21
Portugal
Portugal
1758.94
22
Switzerland
Switzerland
1745.07
23
Colombia
Colombia
1744.74
15 Mar 2024
