Nicaraguan Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

Address

Porton Principal del Hospital Bautista 1 c. abajo,,

1 c. al sur y 1/2 c. abajo,

Apartado Postal 976,

MANAGUA

Nicaragua

Contact

Phone: +505/2222 7035

Email:fenifut@yahoo.com

Fax: +505/2222 7885

Organisation

President

Manuel QUINTANILLA

Vice President

Guillermo LOPEZ

Marlon GOMEZ

General Secretary

Jose BERMUDEZ

Media And Communication Manager

Moises AVALOS

Technical Director

Roger RODRIGUEZ

National Coach Men

Marco FIGUEROA

National Coach Women

Dorival BUENO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Marlon GOMEZ

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Donald CAMPOS

Referee Coordinator

Donald CAMPOS

Nicaragua Ranking

Nicaragua Men's Ranking
Nicaragua Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
132
Malaysia
Malaysia
Malaysia
1110.17
133
Rwanda
Rwanda
Rwanda
1107.04
134
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
1104.26
135
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
1102.10
136
Latvia
Latvia
Latvia
1097.84

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
116
Latvia
Latvia
Latvia
1143.30
117
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1143.19
118
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
1141.34
119
Cyprus
Cyprus
Cyprus
1138.38
120
Moldova
Moldova
Moldova
1131.01

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Nicaraguan Football Association

Updates from the Nicaraguan Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Draw Assistant Paulo Wanchope, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer - USA and Draw Conductor Manolo Zubiria, Presenter Alexis Nunes and Draw Assistant Ricardo Gardner after the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
7 Jan 2024
FIFA Forward supports Nicaragua's national stadium.
FIFA Forward Impact Map
Nicaragua’s Managua National Stadium modernized with FIFA Forward support
29 Sept 2023
29 Physical Education teachers and five members of the Grassroots Football Department of the Nicaraguan Football Federation (FENIFUT) met between May 24 and 26 at the National Stadium of Nicaragua, in Managua.
Football for Schools
Nicaragua lays out welcome mat for Football for Schools
3 Jun 2023
CARSON, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Referee Tatiana Guzman (C), Fourth official Francia Gonzalez (R) and 1st assistant referee Enedina Gomez (L) attends the Final game between Canada and United States as part of the 2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 9, 2020 in Carson, California. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
FIFA Women's World Cup™
Tatiana Guzman, Nicaragua’s refereeing pioneer
8 Mar 2023
Related Stories
FIFA President Gianni Infantino at XXII UNCAF Ordinary Congress on February 24, 2023 in Antigua, Guatemala. (Photo by Salvadoran Football Association)
President
Gianni Infantino: FIFA World Cup 2026™ will ‘change the balance in football’
A FIFA delegation pictured with children at a festival event in Nicaragua
President
President Infantino discusses talent development in Nicaragua
Women’s Football Campaign (Nicaragua)
Women's Football
FIFA and FENIFUT commit to ‘Football for All’ in Nicaragua
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 13: FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura poses for photos and speaks to young footballers during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 venue and date draw announcement at Aotea Square on May 13, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Michael Bradley - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Women's Football Strategy
FIFA Women’s Football Development – The Story So Far
Capacity building for administrators workshop in Nicaragua
Women's Football
Nicaragua hosts a training workshop for managers and administrators in women's football
In improving conditions for Nicaragua’s women’s and men’s teams, from under-15 to senior level, the Nicaraguan Football Federation (FENIFUT) has invested funding from FIFA Forward Development Programme to be a trailblazer for raising the standards of training facilities in their central American region
Football Development
Key leap forward in Nicaraguan football