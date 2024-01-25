Nicaraguan Football Association
Address
Porton Principal del Hospital Bautista 1 c. abajo,,
1 c. al sur y 1/2 c. abajo,
Apartado Postal 976,
MANAGUA
Nicaragua
Contact
Phone: +505/2222 7035
Email:fenifut@yahoo.com
Fax: +505/2222 7885
Organisation
President
Manuel QUINTANILLA
Vice President
Guillermo LOPEZ
Marlon GOMEZ
General Secretary
Jose BERMUDEZ
Media And Communication Manager
Moises AVALOS
Technical Director
Roger RODRIGUEZ
National Coach Men
Marco FIGUEROA
National Coach Women
Dorival BUENO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Marlon GOMEZ
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Donald CAMPOS
Referee Coordinator
Donald CAMPOS
Nicaragua Ranking
Nicaragua Men's Ranking
Nicaragua Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
132
Malaysia
Malaysia
1110.17
133
Rwanda
Rwanda
1107.04
134
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
1104.26
135
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
1102.10
136
Latvia
Latvia
1097.84
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
116
Latvia
Latvia
1143.30
117
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1143.19
118
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
1141.34
119
Cyprus
Cyprus
1138.38
120
Moldova
Moldova
1131.01
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Nicaraguan Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024
FIFA Forward Impact Map
Nicaragua’s Managua National Stadium modernized with FIFA Forward support
29 Sept 2023