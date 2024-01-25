Grenada Football Association
Official Sitewww.grenadafa.com
Address
National Stadium,
Queens Park,
P.O. Box 326,
ST. GEORGE'S
Grenada
Phone: +1-473/440 9903
Email:general.secretariat@grenadafa.gd
Fax: +1-473/440 9973
Organisation
President
Marlon GLEAN
Vice President
Carl ANDALL
General Secretary
Carl LEE
Treasurer
Andray CHARLES
Media And Communication Manager
Neisha PETERS
Technical Director
Gifton NOEL-WILLIAMS
National Coach Men
Terry CONNOR
National Coach Women
Jake RENNIE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Randy CAMPBELL
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Valman BEDEAU
Referee Coordinator
Valman BEDEAU
Grenada Ranking
Grenada Men's Ranking
Grenada Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
172
Malta
Malta
967.29
173
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
953.47
174
Grenada
Grenada
950.99
175
Nepal
Nepal
948.05
176
Montserrat
Montserrat
946.08
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
166
Niger
Niger
876.50
167
Rwanda
Rwanda
874.81
168
Grenada
Grenada
870.77
169
Belize
Belize
868.00
170
Seychelles
Seychelles
866.26
15 Mar 2024
