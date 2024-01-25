Grenada Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.grenadafa.com

Address

National Stadium,

Queens Park,

P.O. Box 326,

ST. GEORGE'S

Grenada

Contact

Phone: +1-473/440 9903

Email:general.secretariat@grenadafa.gd

Fax: +1-473/440 9973

Organisation

President

Marlon GLEAN

Vice President

Carl ANDALL

General Secretary

Carl LEE

Treasurer

Andray CHARLES

Media And Communication Manager

Neisha PETERS

Technical Director

Gifton NOEL-WILLIAMS

National Coach Men

Terry CONNOR

National Coach Women

Jake RENNIE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Randy CAMPBELL

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Valman BEDEAU

Referee Coordinator

Valman BEDEAU

Grenada Ranking

Grenada Men's Ranking
Grenada Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
172
Malta
Malta
Malta
967.29
173
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
953.47
174
Grenada
Grenada
Grenada
950.99
175
Nepal
Nepal
Nepal
948.05
176
Montserrat
Montserrat
Montserrat
946.08

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
166
Niger
Niger
Niger
876.50
167
Rwanda
Rwanda
Rwanda
874.81
168
Grenada
Grenada
Grenada
870.77
169
Belize
Belize
Belize
868.00
170
Seychelles
Seychelles
Seychelles
866.26

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Grenada Football Association

Updates from the Grenada Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Draw Assistant Paulo Wanchope, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer - USA and Draw Conductor Manolo Zubiria, Presenter Alexis Nunes and Draw Assistant Ricardo Gardner after the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
7 Jan 2024
FIFA Technical Leadership Introductory Course in Thailand - Group photo
Technical
New Technical Directors gain support and guidance at FIFA Leadership course in Thailand
29 Aug 2023
CONCARNEAU, FRANCE - AUGUST 09: Sophia Smith of the United States celebrates her team's fifth goal during the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 group C match between USA and Paraguay at Stade Guy-Piriou on August 9, 2018 in Concarneau, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments
Two World Cup berths in play for Concacaf
21 Feb 2020
BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL - JUNE 22: Players of Venezuela celebrates a scored goal against Bolivia during the Copa America Brazil 2019 group A match between Bolivia and Venezuela at Mineirao Stadium on June 22, 2019 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)
World Ranking
Myanmar on the march as Venezuela hit record high
28 Nov 2019
