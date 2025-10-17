Gianni Infantino addresses FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ Host Cities workshop: “Potential of women’s football has no limits”

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ Host Cities and stadium representatives gather for two-day workshop in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

FIFA President: “The potential of women's football has no limits, and now the next step in its evolution is in the hands of one of the greatest footballing nations in the world”

Jill Ellis, FIFA’s Chief Football Officer, emphasises need to inspire next generation of players following women-only panel discussion

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has told more than 70 representatives of the eight Host Cities and stadiums for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ in Brazil of the tournament’s power to propel the global standing of the women’s game to even greater heights. The first to be held in South America and the 10th edition all told, the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ will take place from 24 June to 25 July 2027. Sixty-four matches, featuring 32 national teams for the second time in the competition’s history, will be staged in Belo Horizonte (Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto), Brasília (Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha), Fortaleza (Arena Castelão), Porto Alegre (Estádio Beira-Rio), Recife (Arena de Pernambuco), Rio de Janeiro (Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho, commonly known as the Maracanã), Salvador (Arena Fonte Nova) and São Paulo (Arena Corinthians). Addressing delegates and government officials via a pre-recorded message on the opening day of the first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup Host Cities workshop in Rio de Janeiro, the FIFA President highlighted the unique opportunity to build upon the legacy of the record-breaking FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™, which captured the hearts and minds of football fans not only in the host nations, but around the world.

“Dear colleagues and friends, it is with great pleasure that I welcome you to this Host City workshop of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 in the beautiful and vibrant city of Rio de Janeiro. One of the eight that, in two years' time, will host this historic tournament,” Mr Infantino said. “I want to congratulate you on being selected and thank each one of you for your participation. “There’s still a lot to be done, but the opportunity in front of us and Brazil is extremely exciting. This growth was very clear in the last edition of the tournament, in Australia and New Zealand, which broke many records, and had two billion people engaging with the tournament across the world. “The potential of women's football has no limits, and now the next step in its evolution is in the hands of one of the greatest footballing nations in the world.”

Brazil enjoys a storied football history, marked by a record five men’s FIFA World Cup™ titles and legends of the game such as Pelé and Ronaldo. The women’s team are yet to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup, but did reach the final in 2007 – losing out to Germany – and consistently feature among the top sides in the world in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking table. The country itself has already hosted two men’s FIFA World Cup final tournaments (1950 and 2014) and is home to one of the world’s most diverse, vibrant and welcoming cultures, which Mr Infantino says will be key to the overall success of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027. “As the world follows and gets involved in the unique features of our eight host cities, you'll have a very important job in contributing to the growth of women's football in Brazil, in South America and around the world. It will be a multifaceted and groundbreaking event in its reach and FIFA will not be able to do it without your help,” the FIFA President explained.

“You, your cities and your communities will play a crucial role. Hundreds of thousands of fans, not to mention players, coaches, journalists and partners will be here to participate and enjoy your incredible cities and this extraordinary tournament. It is up to us to ensure that everybody feels welcome and that they leave the country with good impressions and incredible memories. “So, I hope for a productive and inspiring meeting. We are profoundly grateful for the effort, the commitment and the love you have for football. Thank you so much and we will see you soon in Brazil.”

FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ Host Cities workshop 03:05

Jill Ellis, FIFA’s Chief Football Officer and Rhiannon Martin, the Head of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, also attended the two-day Host Cities workshop. Ellis participated in a panel alongside other prominent women of the football world, including Michelle Ramalho, Brazilian Football Confederation Vice President, and FIFA Legend Formiga, who featured at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2007™ in China and is the Seleção’s most-capped player. “I think when we see every iteration of a (FIFA Women’s) World Cup, we see it gets bigger and broader, and I think it has more and more impact. We see the trajectory of women’s football growing,” said Ms Ellis, before outlining one of the tournament’s principal legacy objectives. “I think Brazil will be another major milestone in terms of, not just attendance, and participation and viewership, but also in the sense of how it can spark an entire continent. “We want more young girls going out and playing soccer, finding opportunities to play, inspiring the next generation. I think that’s a major part, in terms of South America and the legacy that a (FIFA Women’s) World Cup here in Brazil will have.” During the workshop, Host Cities representatives had the opportunity to attend 18 informative sessions on tournament planning and next steps, as well as one-on-one meetings with various functionaries to discuss specific issues.