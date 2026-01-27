Squads announced ahead of landmark FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ final stage

Arsenal Women FC, ASFAR, Gotham FC and SC Corinthians confirm squads in build-up to final phase of inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™

Four continental titlists to do battle for coveted crown in London on 28 January and 1 February

Supporters can secure seats for eagerly anticipated showdowns at Brentford Stadium and Arsenal Stadium at FIFA.com/tickets

As excitement continues to build ahead of the home straight of the maiden FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™, the four participating teams have named their squads.

Some of the biggest stars in the women’s game are poised to take to the pitch in London as a quartet of continental champions compete for a place in the history books.

The Arsenal Women FC squad includes three members of The Best FIFA Women’s 11 2025, with English duo Alessia Russo and Leah Williamson set to represent the UEFA Women’s Champions League holders alongside Mariona Caldentey, who was part of the Spanish side that triumphed at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

Gotham FC’s squad also contains a trio of the US team that reigned supreme at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games: Emily Sonnett, Jaedyn Shaw and Rose Lavelle.

ASFAR and SC Corinthians have both named strong squads featuring players who have previously starred on the global stage. The CAF Women’s Champions League titlists will be represented by Anissa Lahmari, who netted the winner in Morocco’s 1-0 triumph over Colombia at the 2023 edition of FIFA’s women’s senior showpiece, while the CONMEBOL champions will be led by evergreen international Tamires, who has over 150 senior Brazil caps to her name.

Brentford Stadium is set host the semi-final showdowns on Wednesday, 28 January, when Gotham FC will square off against SC Corinthians at 12:30 GMT (13:30 CET) before Arsenal Women FC and ASFAR lock horns at 18:00 GMT (19:00 CET).

All eyes will then converge on Arsenal Stadium on Sunday, 1 February for the third-place play-off at 14:45 GMT (15:45 CET) and the title decider at 18:00 GMT (19:00 CET), which will determine who will be crowned the first women’s intercontinental club champions.