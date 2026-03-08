Sissi on women's football evolution: ‘No one dreamed of it’

Brazil star Sissi fought hard for chance to play football as a child

FIFA Women's World Cup USA 1999 was transformative experience

Sissi sees need for investment in women’s club football

When Sisleide do Amor Lima, better known to the football world as Sissi, was told as a child that playing the game was out of the question for a girl, it sparked a rebellion inside her that drove her all the way to the top of the sport.

Now the former Brazilian star is able to reflect on the changes that have seen women’s football not only win acceptance and support, but grow and thrive – a journey which continues towards a FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in her homeland next year.

Long before Marta’s era, Sissi was the creative heartbeat of a generation that transitioned Brazil from women’s football minnows into serious contenders for the sport’s top honours.

Born on 2 June 1967 in Esplanada, Bahia, Sissi grew up in an era where the idea of a female professional footballer seemed far-fetched.

“When I was born, no one talked about it, no one dreamed about it. There was no prospect for women's football,” she said. “I also come from Esplanada, a very small town at the time. Women's football was forbidden, but I started to like it watching my father. At seven years old, it never crossed my mind that I would become a professional player; it was just child's play.

“They said I couldn't play football because it was a boy's thing, but without any explanation. No one said why. I didn't accept it. I've always been very rebellious and started to clash with my family. I wanted to do it, so my passion for football started there. But I had no idea where football would take me.”

Her dedication was such that anything served as a makeshift ball, including oranges, rolled-up socks, and even the heads she would rip off her dolls. At the age of 14, she left home to pursue her dream at an organised club, launching a 25-year playing career.

The FIFA Women's World Cup USA 1999™ remains the defining moment of Sissi's career. As the driving force of the Canarinhas, she finished as the joint-top scorer, earning the adidas Golden Boot. For Sissi, the tournament represented the culmination of a long struggle for her entire generation.

Brazil finished top of their group, ahead of Germany, Italy and Mexico, to set up an epic quarter-final against a strong Nigeria. The game ended in a 4-3 win for Brazil after extra-time, with Sissi scoring the winning goal.

“1999 is impossible to forget, not only for me personally, but for that whole generation, which fought so hard. We always sought recognition for everything we did, for everything we had to face,” she continued. “After that game against Nigeria, when I scored that goal, it's something I'll never forget.”

The United States, the eventual winners, beat Brazil 2-0 in the semi-final in front of 73,123 fans at Stanford Stadium in California, but the impact of that tournament on Sissi, her teammates and the generations of Brazilian women to come, was immense.

“It was a milestone in my career. But overall, women's football grew a lot after that 1999 World Cup,” Sissi reflected. “It was incredible to see the stadiums packed, the recognition from the American public.”

Today, Sissi sees a transformed landscape, though she insists there is still significant work to be done regarding professional structures.

“The visibility today is much greater. I think the media also helps a lot now,” she said. “We didn't have that. In the past, people talked about Norway and Germany. But today you see that football has grown a lot, today there are sponsors at the national team level. What needs to improve is at the club level, even in relation to Brazil. Few teams are investing. The structure is very necessary for the development of women's football.”

Now a coach in the United States, Sissi has witnessed the game’s technical evolution first-hand and credits international initiatives, including the work of FIFA, for this progress.

“I think [FIFA's work] is fundamental. As a coach, I have taken several FIFA courses that have helped me a lot. I think that's also why football has grown so much, giving opportunities to coaches and involving pioneers. I wish I'd had that when I started out. I'm glad FIFA is behind these projects.”

As Brazil prepares for the excitement of a FIFA Women’s World Cup on home soil, Sissi emphasises the importance of celebrating the icons who followed her, particularly Marta and Formiga.

“Marta's legacy should be celebrated and respected. The same goes for Formiga, for everything she has done. I don't know if we will suddenly have another Marta. But what these girls need is to have the same chance that Marta is having.”

For the pioneer who once played in the streets of Esplanada, the journey has been defined by a single trait: perseverance.

“It is a word that perhaps identifies me a lot because I never gave up. One thing I can pass on to those who are starting out is to never give up,” she concluded.