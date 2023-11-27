Draw date for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026™ confirmed

Draw for this year’s FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ will be held in Łódź, one of the tournament’s Host Cities, on 15 May 2026

Twenty-four teams will be in action from 5 to 27 September across four Host Cities in the 12th edition of the event

Competition plays a key role in developing the stars of the women’s game

FIFA has confirmed that the draw for the next edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2026™ will take place in Łódź, Poland, on Friday, 15 May 2026. The ceremony will be attended by women’s football legends, as well as guests from the host country, with the proceedings broadcast live to fans across the globe via FIFA+, YouTube and TikTok. Further details regarding the draw procedures and participating teams will be communicated in due course via FIFA’s official channels.

Former player and current Poland coach Nina Patalon and French icon Laura Georges will be on stage, representing women’s football and highlighting the importance of the tournament for the growth of the sport. The 24 fantastic qualified sides will have their eyes on Łódź as they await the draw results to discover their path at the tournament, where they will test themselves at the highest level, united by one ambition: to lift the trophy on football’s global stage.

“Being part of this milestone is a great honour and a wonderful opportunity to contribute to an event that Poland will proudly host. The draw always brings a special sense of excitement, as it is the moment when the competition truly starts to feel real for both the teams and the fans”, said Nina Patalon. The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2026 will be contested from 5 to 27 September across four vibrant Host Cities: Bielsko-Biała, Katowice, Łódź and Sosnowiec. The 12th edition of the competition, this hotly anticipated event will showcase the future of the women’s game and shine the spotlight on Poland’s growing football legacy.

“Hosting this tournament in Poland represents a significant opportunity for the continued growth and development of women’s football in our country. I hope that young girls watching the matches will feel inspired to begin their own football journey, while fans and stakeholders alike will recognise the increasing potential of the women's game. I believe this tournament can have a lasting legacy and help us take another important step forward”, added Ms. Patalon.