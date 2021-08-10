Emblem and slogan launched

Launch marks one year to go until the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™

Vamos Juntas unveiled as tournament slogan alongside distinctive new emblem

Tournament to take place in Costa Rica from 10 to 28 August 2022

The Official Emblem and Slogan for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022™ were unveiled today as part of celebrations in the country to mark the 'one-year-to-go' milestone until the tournament kicks off. Joining women’s football icons and young players across Costa Rica, representatives from the Local Organising Committee, local government and U-20 women’s national team united at a special ceremony in a show of solidarity and support to launch the vibrant new Official Emblem and Slogan.

The new tournament slogan and emblem aim to unite through the power of football and inspire future stars of women’s football, as well as a new generation of women and girls across Costa Rica, the wider region and around the world. Incorporating distinctive red and blue flashes of colour from the Costa Rican flag and the expressiveness of a traditional carreta, the iconic new emblem for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022 also features design elements inspired by Costa Rica’s rich biodiversity and vibrant culture, including fertile football grounds, volcanoes symbolising the origin of life, coffee beans representing 11 players, alongside exclusive typography inspired by leaves and foliage. The official tournament slogan – Vamos Juntas – is a statement of sisterhood, sustainability and legacy, a natural calling that fans, players, teams, the whole of Costa Rica and the entire global football community can use to unite behind, sharing their collective passion for football and celebrating the future of the game.

Keylin Gómez, Costa Rica U-20 national team player said: “Costa Rica is very excited and happy to host the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022. Today, we took a very important step with the launch of the new slogan, which will unite us and always remind us that together we are stronger. "We look forward to the tournament’s kick-off on 10 August next year with great enthusiasm, because that is when we will begin a new chapter in our history and take centre stage. Vamos Juntas!”