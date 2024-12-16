FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024™
Women's Football Development Programme success stories
Women's Football Campaign
Expanded FIFA Women’s Development Programme offers new initiatives
16 Dec 2024
Diplomas
“We have to grow club football all over the world” - Gianni Infantino highlights need for FIFA Diploma in Club Management
16 Dec 2024
Women's Football
Best practices highlighted at FIFA Women's Football Regional Workshop for Concacaf Member Associations
15 Nov 2024
Women's Football
Growing the women’s game (November 2024)
15 Nov 2024
Women's Football
Creating a sustainable future for women’s football in Somalia
1 Nov 2024
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™
Gunn & Jatobá fly women’s football development flag in Dominican Republic
29 Oct 2024
Kenya
Doreen Nabwire on shaping her legacy and the rise in Kenyan women’s football
25 Oct 2024
Women's Football
First FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup win shows women’s football in Ecuador on the rise
17 Oct 2024
Women's Football
Women’s Football Campaign delivers results across the globe
16 Oct 2024
Women's Football
FIFA investment brings new faces to the world stage
16 Oct 2024
FIFA Council
FIFA Council takes key decisions on FIFA Member Associations and upcoming FIFA competitions
3 Oct 2024
Women's Football
FIFA Coach Mentorship programme makes its mark in Colombia
21 Sept 2024
Women's Football
Bogota hosts Women's Football Festival in run-up to FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup™
22 Aug 2024
Women's Ranking
Liechtenstein reach landmark with FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking
16 Aug 2024
North Macedonia
Katerina Mileska, passion at the heart of the transmission process
26 Jul 2024
Women's Football
Asian member associations come together in Indonesia to discuss the growth of women's football in Asia
12 Jul 2024
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (May 2024)
3 Jun 2024
Social Impact
Gender equality at the heart of FIFA and GIZ Sport for Women’s Empowerment programme
28 May 2024
Women's Football
Multiple job-holding report provides insights to help improve elite women’s football
5 Apr 2024
Women's Football
Capacity-Building in Africa: Women's empowerment in focus
15 Mar 2024
Women's Football Strategy
Greek FA launches its women's football strategy with FIFA support
11 Mar 2024
