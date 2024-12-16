FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024™

FIFA.com

Women's Football Development Programme success stories

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 15: A view of handbook during the FIFA Women's Football Experts' Workshop - Day 1 at the Home of FIFA on October 15, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Women's Football Campaign
Expanded FIFA Women’s Development Programme offers new initiatives
16 Dec 2024
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 14: <> on December 14, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Denis Doyle - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Diplomas
“We have to grow club football all over the world” - Gianni Infantino highlights need for FIFA Diploma in Club Management
16 Dec 2024
A general view during of the FIFA Women's Football Regional Workshop for Concacaf Member Associations on November 2024 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Photo: FIFA
Women's Football
Best practices highlighted at FIFA Women's Football Regional Workshop for Concacaf Member Associations
15 Nov 2024
Women’s Football Campaign in San Cristobal
Women's Football
Growing the women’s game (November 2024)
15 Nov 2024
OCTOBER 2024; Launch of women's league in Somalia, photo courtesy of the Somali Football Federation
Women's Football
Creating a sustainable future for women’s football in Somalia
1 Nov 2024
SANTIAGO DE LOS CABALLEROS, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 16: Alana Gunn, Head Coach of New Zealand, reacts during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 Group A match between New Zealand and Nigeria at CFC Stadium on October 16, 2024 in Santiago De Los Caballeros, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Pedro Vilela - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™
Gunn & Jatobá fly women’s football development flag in Dominican Republic
29 Oct 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 15: A portrait session as part of the FIFA Women's Football Experts' Workshop - Day 1 at the Home of FIFA on October 15, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Kenya
Doreen Nabwire on shaping her legacy and the rise in Kenyan women’s football
25 Oct 2024
SANTIAGO DE LOS CABALLEROS, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 16: Eduardo Moscoso, Head Coach of Ecuador, looks on during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 Group A match between Dominican Republic and Ecuador at CFC Stadium on October 16, 2024 in Santiago De Los Caballeros, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Pedro Vilela - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Women's Football
First FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup win shows women’s football in Ecuador on the rise
17 Oct 2024
FIFA Women's Football Campaign
Women's Football
Women’s Football Campaign delivers results across the globe
16 Oct 2024
SANTIAGO DE LOS CABALLEROS, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 11: (L-R) Yuleinis Brito and Leoneidy Sano of the Dominican Republic pose for a portrait during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 Portrait Session on October 11, 2024 in Santiago De Los Caballeros, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Pedro Vilela - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Women's Football
FIFA investment brings new faces to the world stage
16 Oct 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 3: A general view during the FIFA Council Meeting No.29 at Home of FIFA on October 3, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council takes key decisions on FIFA Member Associations and upcoming FIFA competitions
3 Oct 2024
CALI, COLOMBIA - SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Kathrin Peter, Head Coach of Germany, greets Tracey Kevins, Head Coach of USA, after a penalty shootout following the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024 Quarterfinal match between USA and Germany at Estadio Pascual Guerrero on September 15, 2024 in Cali, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Women's Football
FIFA Coach Mentorship programme makes its mark in Colombia
21 Sept 2024
BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA - AUGUST 17: A view during Football Festivals: Women’s Football Campaign – FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024™ at Colombian Federation Sports Headquarters on August 17, 2024 in Bogotá, Colombia. (Photo courtesy of FCF)
Women's Football
Bogota hosts Women's Football Festival in run-up to FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup™
22 Aug 2024
Women's National Team of Liechtenstein comes together during the Friendly match against Namibia.
Women's Ranking
Liechtenstein reach landmark with FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking
16 Aug 2024
QUELUZ, PORTUGAL - MARCH 23: Katerina Mileska of North Macedonia in action during the UEFA Women's Under-17 Championship Estonia 2023 qualification match between Germany and North Macedonia on March 23, 2023 at Complexo Desportivo do Real Sport Clube in Queluz, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images for DFB)
North Macedonia
Katerina Mileska, passion at the heart of the transmission process
26 Jul 2024
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - JULY 01: A group photo during day 1 of the FIFA Women's Football Regional Workshop on July 1, 2024 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo courtesy of PSSI)
Women's Football
Asian member associations come together in Indonesia to discuss the growth of women's football in Asia
12 Jul 2024
BANGKOK, THAILAND - MAY 17: A general view during Football for School at The Rajamangala National Stadium on May 17, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (May 2024)
3 Jun 2024
Anahat for Change Foundation (India)
Social Impact
Gender equality at the heart of FIFA and GIZ Sport for Women’s Empowerment programme
28 May 2024
VINOVO, ITALY - AUGUST 21: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin of Juventus is silhouetted during the warm up prior to the UEFA Women's Champions League, CP Group 6 Final between Juventus and Qiryat Gat at Juventus Center Vinovo on August 21, 2022 in Vinovo, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images )
Women's Football
Multiple job-holding report provides insights to help improve elite women’s football
5 Apr 2024
CAF Capacity Building Workshop taking place in Cairo.
Women's Football
Capacity-Building in Africa: Women's empowerment in focus
15 Mar 2024
ATHENS, GREECE - MARCH 08: Hellenic Football Federation Women’s Strategy Launch Event on March 08, 2024 in Athens, Greece. (Photo Courtesy of the Hellenic Football Federation)
Women's Football Strategy
Greek FA launches its women's football strategy with FIFA support
11 Mar 2024
