What is the FIFA Club Licensing programme?

Club licensing is a development and control tool that MAs can use to raise standards in the key strategic areas of football clubs. 

Club licensing is a development and control tool that MAs can use to raise standards in the key strategic areas of football clubs.

Traditionally, this includes (but is not limited to) the following areas: sporting, infrastructure, administration, legal and financial. The system uses a set of criteria that clubs must meet to receive a licence and be permitted to participate in a specific club competition, assuming the club qualifies based on sporting merit.

MAs act as licensors, determining the domestic competitions for which clubs will require a licence  in order to participate and establishing the minimum criteria that clubs must meet.

Ultimately, club licensing provides a framework with the flexibility to be adapted to the domestic reality of each MA in order to improve club football.

Why Club licensing?

When properly implemented, club licensing can:

  • Bring MAs closer to their clubs

  • Increase coaching qualifications

  • Raise the levels of professionalism in club management

  • Promote financial transparency in clubs

  • Promote and improve good governance at  each club

  • Increase clubs’ financial stability

  • Increase the number of youth development teams and players

  • Encourage investment  in the game

  • Increase trust in and the integrity of clubs

  • Increase the understanding  of club ownership groups

  • Improve the stadiums, office spaces and training facilities of clubs

  • Assist in risk and crisis management

  • Enhance the integrity of competitions

  • Provide a practical tool to improve conditions for players

Last updated: Monday 31 July 2023 at 08:49
