The key objectives of the FIFA Women’s Football Strategy are to grow participation, enhance the commercial value and build the foundations.

Club licensing is a development and control tool that MAs can use to raise standards in the key strategic areas of football clubs.

Traditionally, this includes (but is not limited to) the following areas: sporting, infrastructure, administration, legal and financial. The system uses a set of criteria that clubs must meet to receive a licence and be permitted to participate in a specific club competition, assuming the club qualifies based on sporting merit.

MAs act as licensors, determining the domestic competitions for which clubs will require a licence in order to participate and establishing the minimum criteria that clubs must meet.

Ultimately, club licensing provides a framework with the flexibility to be adapted to the domestic reality of each MA in order to improve club football.

Why Club licensing?

When properly implemented, club licensing can: