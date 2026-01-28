International transfers reach historic high in 2025

All-time record of 86,158 international transfers completed in 2025, according to latest Global Transfer Report

USD 13.08 billion spent on international transfer fees in men’s professional football, the highest amount ever

Women’s football continues to grow with 2,440 transfers (+6.3%) and total spending of USD 28.6 million, an increase of more than 80% compared to 2024

FIFA has today published the Global Transfer Report 2025 alongside the interactive Global Transfer Report website, which offers users an engaging platform to explore detailed transfer data and trends for each association around the world.

An all-time record of 86,158 international player transfers were completed in 2025 across men’s and women’s professional and amateur football. For the first time ever, clubs’ spending on transfer fees surpassed the USD 10 billion mark and set a new record with a total of USD 13.11 billion, more than 50% above the spending in 2024 and 35.6% higher than the previous record, set in 2023. In men’s professional football, clubs from England were once again both the number-one spender and the number-one recipient of transfer fees, with USD 3.82 billion spent on incoming transfers and USD 1.77 billion received for outgoing transfers in 2025. In terms of the total number of transfers, Brazilian clubs led the way with 1,190 incoming and 1,005 outgoing transfers. Statistics for each individual association can be found on the Global Transfer Report website.

The number of clubs that spent money on incoming transfers also continued to grow, reaching a record high of 1,214 clubs in 2025. Similarly, the number of clubs that received a transfer fee for at least one outgoing transfer, 1,495, also set a new record. New records set as women’s football continues to grow In 2025, clubs continued to invest in women’s professional football with total spending on transfer fees reaching a record level of USD 28.6 million – more than 80% higher than in the previous year. A total of 756 clubs were involved in international transfers (+8.3%), with 135 of these clubs spending money on at least one incoming transfer (+23.9%) and 155 clubs receiving transfer fees for outgoing transfers (+25.0%).

These figures clearly demonstrate the remarkable advances in the women’s game, with more and more female players turning professional. Some 2,440 international transfers of professional players were recorded in 2025, representing an increase of 6.3% compared to 2024.

International transfers of amateurs A total of 59,162 transfers of amateur players joining a new club abroad were recorded in 2025, once again a new high and 9.4% more than in the previous year. Of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations, all but two were involved in at least one amateur transfer last year, highlighting football’s universal reach. As in the previous year, Germany recorded the highest number of incoming amateur transfers in 2025, with a total of 7,041.

In addition to a global overview, the Global Transfer Report 2025 includes extensive analyses of transfer fees and types, player characteristics and contracts, as well as dedicated sections that review the differences at confederation, association and club levels. For the first time, the report also includes a dedicated section on trials - short training stints that allow clubs and players to mutually assess each other’s fit and potential.

The report has been published in conjunction with the interactive Global Transfer Report website, giving users a unique opportunity to explore the world of transfers from many perspectives.

The FIFA Global Transfer Report 2025 is available here and on legal.fifa.com.