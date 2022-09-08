FIFA publishes International Transfer Snapshot

USD 5.00 billion spent on international transfers involving male professional players

684 international transfers involving female professional players – a 14.4% increase compared to the same period in 2021

Total amount of service fees for club agents declared in transfers during mid-year registration window of 2022 was USD 494.4 million

FIFA has published its International Transfer Snapshot (1 June – 1 September 2022), an analysis of the international player transfer activity during the transfer window that recently closed. According to the report, transfers showed a strong recovery with the number of transfers for men at a new all-time high and an increase of almost 30% in the total spent on transfer fees. In the women’s game, the number of transfers during the mid-year registration period increased for the fifth year in a row.

Key findings include: • 9,717 international transfers involving male professional players during the mid-year registration period – 16.2% more than in the same period in 2021 and a new all-time high. • USD 5.00 billion in total fees for international transfers of male professional players – an increase of 29.7% compared to the same period in 2021. • Once again, international transfers of female professional players during the mid-year registration period reached a new all-time high with 684 transfers – 14.4% more than in the same period in 2021. • Portuguese clubs made a particularly strong recovery, more than tripling their receipts from transfer fees compared to the same period in 2021 after two consecutive years of significant decreases. • The total amount of service fees for club agents declared in transfers during the mid-year registration window was USD 494.4 million. Over the course of the past ten years, the ratio of agent service fees to transfer fees during the mid-year registration window has thus grown from 6.1% in 2012 to 9.9% in 2022. In contrast, the total payments for training rewards in the recent transfer window amounted to USD 69.0 million.