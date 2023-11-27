FIFA celebrates 100 days since FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ Final

FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman reflects on 100 days since Spain defeated England to lift trophy in Australia

Spain star Olga Carmona says historic triumph on 20 August has boosted women's game

New digital report shows tournament co-hosted by Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand broke numerous records

FIFA is marking 100 days since the Final of the ground-breaking FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ by looking back on a transformational tournament for women's football. Spain's historic triumph over England in front of 75,784 supporters at Stadium Australia was a landmark occasion for the women's game, bringing the curtain down on the best FIFA Women's World Cup™ ever. To give fans a chance to vividly re-live many of the memorable moments, FIFA has established a digital retrospective packed with some of the key stats, facts and figures from the first 32-nation FIFA Women's World Cup™. The digital report highlights how the tournament lived up to and even exceeded its slogan, Beyond Greatness™, on and off the pitch.

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ | Her story, Their story, Our story 05:19

"100 days on from the final whistle at the best-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup, it is great to reflect on the tournament and the effect that it had in Australia, Aotearoa New Zealand, and across the globe," FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer, Sarai Bareman, said. "Through FIFA’s clear commitment to, and investment in, women’s football, this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup set new standards. Guided by our Women’s Football Strategy, FIFA will continue to accelerate the growth and development of women’s football on and off the pitch, and our ambition is for the next FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027 to be even bigger and better than what we experienced this year.

FIFA Women’s Football Convention 2023 | FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman’s address (sub-titled) 13:35

"In partnership with Football Australia, New Zealand Football, AFC, and OFC, FIFA will release the first edition of its Legacy Impact Report from the tournament over the coming months, further highlighting the significant impression the tournament made on people and communities, while demonstrating the ongoing opportunities that exist for women’s football." With top team and individual performances, setting new attendance, broadcast, and commercial benchmarks, and establishing fresh standards for fan engagement, the record-breaking FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 captivated and united football lovers across the globe. For Spain's title-winning squad – the European nation's first female world champions – the tournament that was co-hosted by Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand has changed the face of the women's game in their country.

Olga Carmona | "We're going to be immortal" 02:39

"Everything that’s been happening both to me and to my team-mates in terms of the fans becoming more interested, and I think the numbers [attending matches] have increased…all that has helped what we achieved to really hit home," explained Olga Carmona, who captained Spain and scored the only goal of the Final, in an interview with FIFA. "It’s also true that when we play with the national team, we’re filling stadiums. I don’t think that happened before or not at such a level. Obviously, we’ve felt that the fans have really taken to the team and these players, and I think it’s something really positive for women’s football in Spain."