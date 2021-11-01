FIFA.com
Media Release

Fédération Internationale de Football Association

FIFA Strasse 20, P.O Box 8044 Zurich, Switzerland, +41 (0) 43 222 7777

Monday 01 November 2021, 14:00
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

FIFA publishes list of disciplinary sanctions for incidents during FIFA World Cup™ qualifying

FIFA has today published the sanctions imposed by its Disciplinary Committee for incidents that took place during the September and October windows of the preliminary competition for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. In line with FIFA’s zero-tolerance stance against discrimination and violence in football, a number of member associations have been punished due to discriminatory behaviour by their respective supporters.

A full disciplinary overview is available in this document and at legal.fifa.com.

Related Topics
OrganisationLegalFIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™SwitzerlandUEFA
Cookie Settings