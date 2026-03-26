Daring, Delighting, Delivering: Uzbekistan living its football dream

Uzbekistan will host FIFA Series 2026™ matches against Gabon, Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago

“A true football festival for our fans”, says Ravshan Irmatov, First Vice-President of the Uzbekistan Football Association

Uzbekistan qualified for their first FIFA World Cup™ in June 2025

Football in Uzbekistan is breaking through, driven by increasing interest, targeted investment and historic success. The Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) is by no means entering uncharted territory by hosting major FIFA tournaments.

As recently as 2024, the country hosted the FIFA Futsal World Cup™, and this month it will welcome teams from Gabon, Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago as part of the expanded FIFA Series 2026™.

“Hosting the FIFA Series in our country in March is another positive step forward. Big teams from Africa and South America will visit Uzbekistan, and in the lead-up to the World Cup, fans will have the opportunity to see the national team live in the stadium,” said Ravshan Irmatov, First Vice President of the UFA.

“Every effort has been made to ensure maximum comfort and optimal conditions for participating teams, delegations, FIFA and AFC officials, and fans – from logistics and accommodation to training facilities and stadium infrastructure, all in line with international standards. As a result, our specialists have gained valuable experience in organising such tournaments.”

The positive development of football in Uzbekistan is closely linked to the association’s targeted investment in infrastructure and talent development. FIFA programmes such as Football for Schools, the expansion of football academies and the modernisation of coaching education are laying the foundations for sustainable success.

“Uzbekistan is a country rich in football talent. A clear development pathway has been established to identify, nurture and prepare players for professional football,” Irmatov explained. “Thanks to Football for Schools, children across the country are actively involved.”

A structured development system comprising sports schools, academies and national performance centres forms the backbone of this progress. The aim is to develop elite-level players for the national teams.

At the same time, academies across the country have been reformed and infrastructure brought up to modern standards. Particular emphasis has been placed on coaching education, the quality of which is increasingly reflected in the international success of the national teams.

Uzbekistan experienced the greatest moment in its footballing history to date in June 2025, when a goalless draw against the United Arab Emirates was enough to secure qualification for the FIFA World Cup™ for the first time. What followed were scenes of unbridled celebration. It was a historic breakthrough for the entire country, achieved thanks in part to the support of FIFA.

This World Cup will be a historic milestone for Uzbekistan. In our country, people from the age of 7 to 70 love football and follow it with great passion. The entire nation is eagerly anticipating the tournament. Ravshan Irmatov First Vice President of the Uzbekistan Football Association

In recent years, Uzbekistan has been working closely and methodically with FIFA towards this success. With technical support, a modern National Football Center has been established, featuring, among other things, an advanced digital football analysis and research hub. Significant investment has also been made through the FIFA Forward Programme, with pitches and stadium facilities extensively modernised - clear signs of a country driving its football forward with real ambition.

“First and foremost, football in Uzbekistan has entered a new phase of development thanks to the strong support and attention of our President. In recent years, several presidential decrees have been issued to modernise infrastructure, reform the academy system and further develop youth, grassroots and women’s football in a targeted way. This has given the entire game in the country a noticeable boost,” Irmatov explained, outlining further factors behind the success.

“On the initiative and with the support of the President, the National Football Center was also established. FIFA President Gianni Infantino appeared impressed during his visit to Uzbekistan, noting that the centre had been built to the highest international standards within a very short timeframe.”

It is therefore no surprise that the national teams across various age groups, as well as the women’s national team, are regularly achieving strong results, and not only at tournaments within Asia. For the first time in its history, Uzbekistan’s U-23 side competed at the Olympic Games in 2024. However, Irmatov also stressed that there is still much work ahead.

“We always set ambitious targets for our national teams. Our focus has previously been on qualifying for the Olympic Games and the World Cup, which we have achieved. Now, our attention turns to being consistently competitive at these tournaments.