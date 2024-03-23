Update on FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match Korea DPR v Japan

After the Korea DPR FA had announced that Pyongyang could no longer host its qualifying match against Japan scheduled for 26 March, the matter was referred to the Bureau for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
In the absence of an alternative home venue confirmed by the DPRK FA and the lack of space in the calendar to postpone this game, the Bureau decided that the qualifying fixture shall neither be played nor rescheduled.
In addition, the matter and match outcome will be referred to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.