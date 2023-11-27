Match 1,000 host Monterrey bids farewell to FIFA World Cup 2026 after four memorable games

Renowned for its stunning setting, Monterrey Stadium staged its fourth and final match on 29 June, as Morocco edged the Netherlands on penalties

Monterrey’s second run as a FIFA World Cup™ host included three sellouts and an average attendance that reached 99.9% of capacity

The city’s FIFA Fan Festival at Parque Fundidora will remain open until the FIFA World Cup 2026™ final on 19 July

Monterrey’s eventful run as a FIFA World Cup 2026™ Host City included viral views and a once-in-a-lifetime milestone match, and it was punctuated with a riveting clash between two title contenders in the tournament’s round of 32.

The capital of the Mexican state of Neuvo León and a renowned North American football hotbed, Monterrey became the second Host City to bid farewell to the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Guadalajara. Monterrey signed off with a flourish, as Morocco equalised late and then beat the Netherlands on penalties before a lively sellout crowd of 51,243 on the evening of Monday 29 June.

The gripping knock-out encounter was the fourth FIFA World Cup 2026 game at the Monterrey Stadium and the 12th ever played in the city. Monterrey also staged eight matches during the 1986 FIFA World Cup Mexico™. Those were played at the Estadio Universitario (five) and the Estadio Tecnológico (three).

Although Monterrey Stadium is the home ground of CF Monterrey, the decorated club that comprises one half of an electric rivalry with neighbours Tigres UANL, the entire city and region joined together to embrace the groundbreaking FIFA World Cup 2026. Attendance across the four Monterrey matches included three straight sellouts and averaged 51,179, or 99.9% of the stadium’s tournament capacity.

While those in the Monterrey Stadium stands enjoyed the action, fans around the world also were captivated by the venue’s stunning setting. Footage, photos and social media posts of the imposing Cerro de la Silla mountain looming over the pitch have been a staple of this FIFA World Cup, and the venue is now part of tournament lore. It opened in August 2015 and in March 2026, the stadium warmed up for the FIFA World Cup 2026 by hosting two inter-confederation play-off matches (Iraq beat Bolivia to qualify from Monterrey’s half of the bracket).

Among those in attendance at two Monterrey matches (including the round of 32) was newly-hired CF Monterrey head coach Matías Almeyda. The former midfielder represented his native Argentina at the 1998 FIFA World Cup France™ and the 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan™, and he has enjoyed a long and successful managerial career which included three years (and multiple titles) at renowned Liga MX club CD Guadalajara.

"This stadium (in Monterrey) is impressive,” Almeyda said. “I’d like to congratulate them on how they’ve set up the ground and, well, as someone who’s part of the football world – even though I’ve been away for a while – it always makes us happy to see all that.”

Monterrey’s first FIFA World Cup 2026 fixture came on Sunday 14 June, the fourth day of the competition. It showcased a brilliant performance by Sweden, who raced past Tunisia 5-1 in each side’s Group F opener. Sweden’s Yasin Ayari, whose father is Tunisian, tallied the first and last goals of the contest.

Six days later, Monterrey made history by hosting the 1,000th game in the 96-year history of the FIFA World Cup. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was joined by Hisako, Princess Takamado of Japan and additional dignitaries and FIFA Legends for the milestone match. Japan rose to the occasion, beating Tunisia 4-0 for their first win of the tournament as forward Ayase Ueda netted a brace.

The group stage schedule at Monterrey Stadium finished on Wednesday 24 June as South Africa defeated Korea Republic 1-0. Thapelo Maseko’s 63rd-minute winner sent Bafana Bafana to the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history.

That set the stage for an epic showdown between Morocco and the Netherlands, which was the only round of 32 fixture featuring two teams in the top 10 of The FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking. The proceedings lived up to the billing, as the Oranje and Atlas Lions went toe-to-toe and exchanged second-half goals. Morocco, a trailblazing semi-finalist four years ago in Qatar, ultimately prevailed 3-2 in a rollercoaster shoot-out following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Although play has now concluded in Monterrey, the party will continue at the FIFA Fan Festival located at Parque Fundidora. The Festival will run until the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on 19 July. The lively event attracted more than 809,000 visitors across the first 18 days of the tournament, the second-highest total behind Mexico City.