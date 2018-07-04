17 referees, 37 assistant referees and 10 Video Assistant Referees appointed for next phase of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

The FIFA Referees Committee has selected 17 referees, 37 assistant referees and 10 Video Assistant Referees for the final phase of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™.

Given the number of matches left and the teams that have qualified for the next round, the number of referees has been reduced. Appointed for the next phase are:

AFC: FAGHANI Alireza (IRN); SHUKRALLA Nawaf Abdulla (BHR)

CAF: DIEDHIOU Malang (SEN); SIKAZWE Janny (ZAM)

CONCACAF: GEIGER Mark (USA); MARRUFO Jair (USA); RAMOS PALAZUELOS Cesar Arturo (MEX)

CONMEBOL: CUNHA Andres (URU); PITANA Nestor (ARG); RICCI Sandro (BRA)

OFC: CONGER Matthew (NZL)

UEFA: CAKIR Cuneyt (TUR); KUIPERS Bjorn (NED); MATEU LAHOZ Antonio (ESP); MAZIC Milorad (SRB); ROCCHI Gianluca (ITA); SKOMINA Damir (SVN)

Video Assistant Referees

CONMEBOL: SAMPAIO Wilton (BRA); VIGLIANO Mauro (ARG)

UEFA: DANKERT Bastian (GER); DIAS SOARES Artur (POR); GIL Pawel (POL); IRRATI Massimiliano (ITA); MAKKELIE Danny (NED); ORSATO Daniele (ITA); VALERI Paolo (ITA); ZWAYER Felix (GER)

The FIFA Referees Committee would like to thank all the match officials that have been involved in the 2018 FIFA World Cup so far for their commitment and professionalism.

Referee designations - 2018 FIFA World Cup Matches 56 and 57 (6 July 2018)

URUGUAY - FRANCE (Quarter-finals)

Referee: Nestor PITANA (ARG) Assistant Referee 1: Hernan MAIDANA (ARG) Assistant Referee 2: Juan Pablo BELATTI (ARG) Fourth Official: Alireza FAGHANI (IRN) Reserve Assistant: Reza SOKHANDAN (IRN)

BRAZIL - BELGIUM (Quarter-finals)

Referee: Milorad MAZIC (SRB) Assistant Referee 1: Milovan RISTIC (SRB) Assistant Referee 2: Dalibor DJURDJEVIC (SRB) Fourth Official: Jair MARRUFO (USA) Reserve Assistant: Corey ROCKWELL (USA)

Referee designations - 2018 FIFA World Cup Matches 58 and 59 (7 July 2018)

SWEDEN - ENGLAND (Quarter-finals)

Referee: Bjorn KUIPERS (NED) Assistant Referee 1: Sander VAN ROEKEL (NED) Assistant Referee 2: Erwin ZEINSTRA (NED) Fourth Official: Antonio MATEU LAHOZ (ESP) Reserve Assistant: Pau CEBRIAN (ESP)

RUSSIA - CROATIA (Quarter-finals)

Referee: Sandro RICCI (BRA) Assistant Referee 1: Emerson DE CARVALHO (BRA) Assistant Referee 2: Marcelo VAN GASSE (BRA) Fourth Official: Janny SIKAZWE (ZAM) Reserve Assistant: Jerson DOS Santos (ANG)