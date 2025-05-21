Be part of the FIFA Volunteer Community and hear first about FIFA World Cup 26™ opportunities!

To celebrate the inaugural World Football Week, we’re kicking things off in an exciting way as we inch closer to the world’s most-anticipated football event, the FIFA World Cup 26™!

Football’s premier international competition returns in 2026 with a number of firsts, including being co-hosted across three countries and featuring 48 teams.

Be part of the FIFA Volunteer Community 00:30

With a tournament of this scale, it goes without saying that the world’s greatest teams need the greatest volunteer team. Volunteer applications for the FIFA World Cup 26 will open in mid-August. Here’s some information about the profile needed to join the FIFA World Cup 26 volunteer team:

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old at the time of application.

You’ll need a good command of English; knowledge of additional languages is a bonus!

You should be available for the duration of the tournament, including pre-event training sessions.

Besides a passion for football, you’ll bring team spirit and a friendly and proactive attitude.

Certain roles may have specific skill or experience requirements, which will be shared with you during the application process.

We invite volunteers from across the globe to join us. To be eligible, they must comply with the entry requirements of the host country.