FIFA launches inaugural World Football Week and invites football community to join festivities

Week runs 21-25 May and aims to bring together football fans, players, and communities for five days of action, connection and fun promoting football’s power to unite

Celebration toolkit developed for FIFA Member Associations, clubs, sports centres and community groups with guidance on how to run local events

World Football Week declared by FIFA President Gianni Infantino as extension to UN World Football Day, which is on 25 May

FIFA has launched World Football Week from 21-25 May 2025, an inaugural week of festivities to celebrate football’s unique ability to connect people across places, cultures and languages. Under the theme 'Together, We Are Stronger,' individuals, teams, and organisations around the world are invited to play, watch, and celebrate football, highlighting the strength which exists in unity.

On 23 May 2024, FIFA President Gianni Infantino proposed to extend the existing UN World Football Day (25 May) celebrations for five days annually, in the form of World Football Week. Beginning on 21 May, the day on which FIFA was founded in 1904, World Football Week extends until UN World Football Day, on 25 May. The 25th of May was also the day on which the 1924 Summer Olympics in Paris kicked off - the first to be organised by FIFA - paving the way for the first FIFA World Cup™, six years later.

Calling on the United Nations General Assembly ahead of last year's World Football Day, the FIFA President was met with the eager support of Dennis Francis, the then-President of the UN General Assembly at its 78th Session, and the Group of Friends of Football, to give people around the world a longer opportunity to unite through football and experience the joy and peace the sport can bring. “World Football Week is more than just a celebration of the game we love; it’s a celebration of unity. Under the theme ‘Together, We Are Stronger’, World Football Week will be an opportunity to honour football’s immense power to bring people together and is also a show of the strength that our football community has when united,” the FIFA President said. “No matter how you enjoy the sport, whether playing with friends or cheering on a team, you are part of football, which truly unites the world. “I would like to thank the Group of Friends of Football and the UN General Assembly for their support in helping us to extend the festivities beyond the UN World Football Day on 25 May. I look forward to seeing the world come together during this important week of joy and happiness.”

Mattias Grafström, FIFA Secretary General, said: “World Football Week is a special opportunity for communities to come together and enjoy football. We thank the FIFA Member Associations, and everyone involved for their creativity and commitment in organising and delivering events, giving people around the world the chance to share in the joy football brings.” World Football Week will run from 21 May, FIFA’s 121st anniversary, to 25 May and will be given a platform when all 211 FIFA Member Associations congregate at the 75th FIFA Congress in Paraguay on 15 May, during the Delegates’ Football Tournament. FIFA has assembled a digital toolkit for MAs, clubs, sports centres and community groups at all levels, with guidance on how to successfully deliver local events. The toolkit provides a variety of ideas for bringing people together to play and watch football, and ways to engage individuals of all ages and abilities. It includes useful branding materials, such as posters, and social media templates to help raise awareness. The goals of World Football Week are to:

Unite people of all backgrounds through the power of football

Foster a sense of community by sharing the experience of watching football

Download the World Football Week Toolkit By downloading the official World Football Week Toolkit, individuals and organisations will have access to all the essential resources needed to organise events and promote the global celebration of football. The toolkit includes event ideas, social media templates, and helpful tips to ensure a week of football fun and unity.

How to Participate: