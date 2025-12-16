Applications for FIFA Women’s Champions Cup 2026™ volunteer programme now open

Volunteers to support decisive showdowns at inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™, which will be held in London

Matches to be played at Brentford Stadium on Wednesday, 28 January and Arsenal Stadium on Sunday, 1 February

Interested individuals can apply at volunteer.FIFA.com

Applications are now open for the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup 2026™ volunteer programme. The pioneering event will see the world’s top clubs in the women’s game lock horns in London as they seek to clinch the inaugural intercontinental crown. The semi-finals will take place at Brentford Stadium on Wednesday, 28 January, while the third-place play-off and tournament decider will be held at Arsenal Stadium on Sunday, 1 February.

The local community is invited to play a very special part, as around 250 volunteers will be selected to help deliver the groundbreaking competition. They will provide support across both Brentford and Arsenal stadiums from Saturday, 24 January until Sunday, 1 February.

Selected volunteers will play a variety of roles in teams responsible for transportation, accreditation, engagement, competition management, guest operations and media operations.

To apply, interested individuals must:

be at least 18 years old by Wednesday, 31 December 2025;

be a resident of the United Kingdom;

speak English (other languages are an advantage); and

be available for the duration of the tournament.

No prior volunteering experience is necessary.

Applications will be open for a limited time only, and interested individuals are therefore advised to complete their submissions promptly. Successful applicants will receive email updates and instructions throughout each phase of the process.

Volunteers at FIFA tournaments and events receive an official uniform, meals during their shifts, limited-edition gifts and memorabilia and the opportunity to develop new skills. They also have the chance to create unforgettable memories during this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Those interested in volunteering at the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup 2026 can apply now at volunteer.FIFA.com.