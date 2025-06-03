German media rights for FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ confirmed

Telekom Deutschland have agreed a deal for the media rights of the FIFA World Cup 26™, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ and the next two editions of the FIFA U-20 World Cup™. The deal will see Telekom Deutschland become a valuable media partner for FIFA, with the telecommunications company known for their innovative approach to sports coverage including digital first content production, AI integration and additional features like tactical coverage and analysis. All games at the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcast on Magenta TV with an extensive number of matches to be sub-licensed to a free-to-air television channel with nationwide coverage. The FIFA World Cup 26 – jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States – will feature a record 48 teams, 16 Host Cities and an unprecedented 104 matches, uniting the world through football and creating the most inclusive sporting event in history. All matches of FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 will be broadcast on Magenta TV with FIFA retaining the rights of 30 games to license to a free-to-air television channel with nationwide coverage. Hosted for the first time in South America, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 in Brazil will see the 32 best nations in the world nations compete across eight Host Cities for the title of world champions. Additionally, Telekom Deutschland hold all rights, co-exclusive with FIFA+, for the FIFA U-20 World Cups in 2025 and 2027. The 2025 edition will be held in Chile, the second time the South American nation has hosted the tournament. Details have yet to be announced for 2027. Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, including through the FIFA Forward Programme. An overview of all media partners for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 26 can be found here.