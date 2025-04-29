Invitations to tender for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™and FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ officially launched in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands

Tender for men’s competitions covers next two editions of the FIFA World Cup™ in New Zealand and with the tender for the Pacific Islands being solely for the 2026 edition

A separate tender is being launched in parallel for media rights to FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ in both New Zealand and the Pacific Islands

All interested parties can request the ITTs for New Zealand via NewZealandmediarights@fifa.org and for the Pacific Islands via fwc26-media-rights@fifa.org and fwwc2027-media-rights@fifa.org

Invitation for bid submissions for each territory will close on Tuesday 27 May 2025 at 10am CEST

The FIFA World Cup 26™, which will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, and the FIFA World Cup 2030™, to be hosted in Morocco, Portugal and Spain, with three centenary matches taking place in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. The upcoming tournaments will feature a record 48 teams and an unprecedented 104 matches, creating the most inclusive sporting event in history.

The FIFA Women's World Cup is the biggest female-only sporting event in the world. The 2027 edition will be hosted in Brazil, promising an unforgettable tournament. Thirty-two teams will compete in at least eight host cities representing different regions of the country.

Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, including the FIFA Forward Development Programme.