Inter Rapidísimo expands partnership as Tournament Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

fifInter Rapidísimo and FIFA have announced the leading Colombian courier and logistics brand as a Tournament Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026™. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to leveraging the power of football to connect people, support community engagement and contribute to the continued growth of the game across Colombia. Throughout the tournament, Inter Rapidísimo will deliver a range of fan-focused initiatives, including high-impact promotional campaigns, special activations and unique experiences designed to connect with the football community across Colombia. The renewed collaboration solidifies a long-standing relationship between the organizations. Inter Rapidísimo previously made history as the first Colombian company to be named an Official Regional Supporter of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, before extending its global presence through the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™. “We are proud to continue strengthening our relationship with Inter Rapidísimo, a company that shares FIFA's vision of inspiring and connecting people through the power of football. Their continued presence and market leadership represent immense value in bringing the excitement of the tournament even closer to passionate Colombian fans,” said Nick Brown, Director of Commercial Partnerships, FIFA. “Being part of the FIFA World Cup once again is a source of great pride for Inter Rapidísimo. As a Colombian company, we see firsthand how football unites people and connects communities across the country. This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing fans closer to the game,” said Isaac Chaparro, Strategic Vice President of Inter Rapidísimo. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the largest and most inclusive edition in the tournament's history, featuring 48 teams, 104 matches and 16 Host Cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States. By stepping up as a Tournament Supporter in Colombia, Inter Rapidísimo further strengthens its association with the world’s most prestigious football tournament, representing Colombia on one of the biggest global sporting stages.