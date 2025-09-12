FIFA Hospitality launches tender process to appoint Official Hospitality Provider for FIFA Women’s World Cups 2027™ and 2031™

FIFA Hospitality will launch a Request for Proposal (“RFP”) in the coming weeks to identify the most suitable entity to deliver the Hospitality strategy, including the sales, management and operational delivery for the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ competitions in 2027 and 2031.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ (“FWWC27”) will bring the women’s football flagship event to South America for the first time. The event will be held in eight cities across Brazil and will feature 32 teams. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031™ (“FWWC31”) which will be the 11th edition, is expected to feature 48 teams, involving more countries, teams, fans and matches (104) than any previous FIFA women's competition. The host nation for the 2031 edition will be confirmed at the 76th FIFA Congress in April 2026 – the latest information on the bidding process is available here.

FIFA is looking for innovative companies with a strong business case and presence in the 2027 hosting market, at a minimum. Further details regarding the preferred business model will be provided as part of the briefing document. In this context, FIFA Hospitality is opening a tender process, by which companies and/or consortiums will be invited to submit their proposals to outline the commercial and operational concepts for the delivery of the Hospitality strategy across both competitions. A proposal for just one of the two competitions will not be accepted.

Companies wishing to participate in this process can declare their intent and request additional details by email from HospitalityProcurement@fifa.org by no later than 26 September 2025. Requests must specify the name of the company and the job title and name of the representative responsible for the tender process. FIFA welcomes all interested entities to provide background information to their company profile and any supporting material that may be relevant in the context of the upcoming tender.

All companies will be requested to provide full details for a compliance check and sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) prior to receiving detailed briefing documents from FIFA.

FIFA retains the right to determine which entities to invite to the main tender process (RFP).