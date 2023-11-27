The world is dancing to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ as FIFA Sound ignites a global music movement and climbs the world’s charts

Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album surpasses 336 million streams, with song by Shakira and Burna Boy currently ranking number 10 among Spotify’s Top 50 global tracks

Dai Dai,DNA and Game Time ranked in the top 20 of Shazam’s Global Top 200

Opening ceremonies featured an unprecedented line up of artists with a combined social media audience of more than one billion followers

After just eight days of action on the pitch, fans around the world are streaming, sharing, singing and dancing to the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album - transforming the tournament into a global music moment. Blending football, music and entertainment, this movement is unfolding in real time, connecting fans everywhere through a shared celebration that reaches far beyond the pitch.

This global momentum is reflected in chart performance. Dai Dai (by Shakira and Burna Boy), DNA (by maestro Andrea Bocelli, David Guetta, Megan Thee Stallion and EJAE) and Game Time (by Future and Tyla)are currently featured on Shazam’s Global Top 200 among the top 20 most-discovered tracks worldwide this week. Game Time has also emerged as the fourth-most viral track globally on Shazam this week.

Since its release, the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album has generated 336 million streams, ranked at a standout number three on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut global chart between 5 and 7 June. The Shakira and Burna Boy hit Dai Dai currently ranks 10th among Spotify’s Top 50 global tracks. Across video platforms, the Official Album continues to drive engagement, generating 364 million views on YouTube across its 19 music videos and visualisers. Dai Dai and Champions (by IShowSpeed) rank numbers one and two YouTube’s Top 100 Music Videos Global on chart this week.

"Around the world, fans are not only celebrating the FIFA World Cup on the pitch, but singing and dancing to it as well,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“The incredible success of FIFA Sound, as it climbs the world’s charts and resonates across every continent, shows how this tournament has become a global celebration of football, music and culture.”