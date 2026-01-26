Visa announced as global sponsor of the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup 2026™

Visa partners with long-standing partner, FIFA, to support the growth and visibility of women’s football

Visa to present the tournament’s key individual awards during the decisive showdown taking place in London from 28 January to 1 February

Further information about tickets for this historic event can be found at FIFA.com/tickets

Today, Visa, a global leader in digital payments and FIFA partner since 2007, has been confirmed as a global sponsor of the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™. As part of its sponsorship, Visa will present the Player of the Match awards at both semi-finals, the play-off for third place and the final. The global brand will also be the presenting sponsor of the Player of the Tournament Award, which will be handed to the player who delivered the most exceptional performance in the competition.

“We are delighted to welcome Visa as a global sponsor for the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, a tournament that brings together the best clubs from each confederation on a truly global stage,” said Jill Ellis, FIFA Chief Football Officer.

“This competition is set to redefine perceptions of women’s club football, and we are proud to rely on Visa’s continued commitment to innovation and impact at this pivotal moment in the women’s game.”

“Visa is proud to expand our long standing partnership with FIFA by supporting the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup,” added Andrea Fairchild, Senior Vice-President, Global Sponsorship Strategy at Visa.

“This new tournament reflects the incredible momentum in women’s football and the power it has to inspire growth on and off the pitch – we’re excited to connect even more people to the future of the game.”

The FIFA Women’s Champions Cup marks a groundbreaking new chapter for the women’s club game. For the first time, champions from across the world will compete for a global title, with one club set to be crowned the first-ever women’s intercontinental club champions.

The two semi-finals are scheduled to take place at Brentford Stadium on Wednesday, 28 January. Supporters can look forward to two high-quality encounters, the first of which will see Concacaf champions Gotham FC (United States) battle it out against CONMEBOL champions SC Corinthians (Brazil) at 12:30 GMT (13:30 CET). This will be followed by UEFA Women’s Champions League holders Arsenal Women FC (England) locking horns with CAF Women’s Champions League titlists ASFAR (Morocco) at 18:00 GMT (19:00 CET).

On Sunday, 1 February, attentions will turn to Arsenal Stadium, where the first women’s intercontinental club champions will be crowned. The venue will host the third-place play-off at 14:45 GMT (15:45 CET), followed by the trophy decider at 18:00 GMT (19:00 CET), bringing the first instalment of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup to a memorable close.