Visa and FIFA mark almost 20 years of success with partnership extension

FIFA is delighted to announce that Visa has extended its global partnership with world football’s governing body, further strengthening one of the sport’s longest-standing and most successful commercial relationships. FIFA and Visa are celebrating the forthcoming 20-year anniversary of their partnership – which began with the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2007™ – through a long-term extension, underscoring a shared commitment to growing the game and enhancing the fan experience across FIFA competitions worldwide. As a FIFA Partner, Visa will continue to play a central role in providing fans with innovative payment technologies and exclusive access opportunities, from major global events like the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ to youth tournaments and the FIFAe Finals. The extension follows the success of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and the FIFA World Cup 2026™ where Visa helped to enhance the fan experience with bespoke activations and global engagement initiatives. Seeking to build on this momentum, Visa will continue its top-tier partnership, including at the next flagship FIFA competition, the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ – the first FIFA Women’s World Cup™ to be staged in South America. “Visa has been an integral partner to FIFA for nearly two decades,” said FIFA Chief Business Officer, Romy Gai. “This renewed agreement reflects a shared ambition to innovate, inspire and bring fans closer to the game on the biggest stages in world sport. We are proud to continue working alongside a partner that shares our vision for engaging fans, innovating, impacting communities and growing women’s football.” “Visa and FIFA will expand the possibilities for rich fan experiences and player aspirations through our long-standing partnership,” said Frank Cooper III, Chief Marketing Officer, Visa. “We both recognise that FIFA’s global tournaments not only create massive cultural moments, they generate commerce through ‘pop-up economies’ that allow Visa to help energise entire cities, driving growth and connecting communities.”