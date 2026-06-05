The world’s #1 Agentic CRM joins as an Official Tournament Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ for North America and Europe and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ for North America and Host Country Brazil

Salesforce will play a key role in how the tournaments are run and engage fans across all Host Cities

Salesforce solutions, including the Agentforce 360 Platform and Slack, will support teams across workforce management, tournament operations and digital engagement

FIFA is pleased to announce the #1 Agentic customer relationship management (CRM) platform, Salesforce, as an Official Tournament Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™.

The partnership will see Salesforce support a range of operational and fan-facing functions across both tournaments, with Agentforce 360 and Slack helping FIFA deliver seamless experiences for fans, volunteers, Host City authorities, suppliers and other tournament stakeholders.

As FIFA prepares to stage the biggest FIFA World Cup™ in history across Canada, Mexico and the United States, kicking off on Thursday, 11 June 2026, Salesforce technology will support workforce coordination, tournament operations and stakeholder engagement across the competition’s 16 Host Cities. Salesforce solutions will also contribute to fan engagement initiatives ahead of next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in Brazil.

“The greatest tournaments require the very best partners alongside us,” said FIFA’s Chief Business Officer, Romy Gai.

“Salesforce’s technology and expertise will help support the delivery of two landmark competitions, connecting participating teams, Host Cities, volunteers, partners and fans through innovative digital solutions. We are delighted to welcome Salesforce as an Official Tournament Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027.”

“Football is the world’s game, bringing together billions of people through shared passion and unforgettable moments,” added Patrick Stokes, President and Chief Marketing Officer at Salesforce.

“We are honoured to have Salesforce technology support two of the world’s most iconic sporting events. Together, we look forward to helping create more connected experiences for fans, Host Cities and other stakeholders while showcasing the potential of artificial intelligence and digital innovation on a truly global stage.”

The partnership reflects FIFA’s continued focus on leveraging technology and innovation to enhance tournament delivery, strengthen stakeholder collaboration and improve the fan experience across every stage of a competition’s life cycle.