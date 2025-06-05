PIF and FIFA forge partnership for FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

PIF joins inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™ ahead of kick-off on June 14 in Miami

The partnership expands PIF’s global footprint in sports and reflects a shared commitment with FIFA to fuel growth and engagement in football

FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will make history, redefining club football and bringing 32 of the world’s best clubs together for the first time

PIF and FIFA today announced PIF as an official partner of FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, which will take place in the U.S. from June 14 to July 13, 2025. The partnership reflects FIFA and PIF’s shared vision to enable greater participation in sports by unlocking new opportunities, fostering innovation and engaging fans around the world. With a focus on youth, the partnership will provide opportunities for young people, supporting FIFA in its efforts to engage and inspire at a grassroots level. The new FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ marks a fresh chapter for club football on the global stage. It will feature 32 of the world’s top football clubs, bringing together champions from all six FIFA confederations for a month-long tournament in 11 cities across the U.S.

Romy Gai, Chief Business Officer at FIFA, said: “We are delighted to welcome PIF as a partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. Together, we look forward to delivering a historic tournament that inspires and unites fans from around the world. “The partners of the first-ever 32-team FIFA Club World Cup believe in our vision to make football truly global. Their support of the tournament will not only be integral to its success but will underpin investment in supporting the development of club football everywhere.” Mohammed AlSayyad, Head of Corporate Brand at PIF, said: “PIF is creating a legacy of transformative impact in sports including through its partnerships, delivering positive and lasting results at every level, from players and fans to host communities. “PIF is at the forefront of growing football around the world following our Concacaf partnership announced last year and our continued investment in football. We are unlocking opportunities to drive the growth of the sport around the world.”