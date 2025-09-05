Hisense continues long-standing partnership with FIFA by becoming FIFA World Cup 26™ Sponsor

Hisense signs up for the biggest FIFA World Cup™ in history, extending its eight-year relationship with FIFA

The sponsorship will focus on enhancing the fan experience through cutting-edge television display technology and innovation both on and off the pitch

Last year, Hisense became the first-ever Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup™, strengthening its sports marketing strategy and accelerating its globalisation efforts

FIFA and Hisense are delighted to announce the extension of their long-standing global sponsorship, with the home appliances and television brand leader confirmed as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 26™, which is to be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States. The renewed sponsorship builds on a collaboration that began in 2017 and has included the last two editions of the FIFA World Cup™ (in Russia in 2018 and in Qatar four years later), and most recently, the inaugural, 32-team FIFA Club World Cup™, with Hisense proudly named the first Official Partners of the groundbreaking tournament.

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said: “At the very start of our collaboration eight years ago, we talked about shared values of innovation and excellence - and together we’ve proven our commitment to them. Our partnership continues to redefine how football and television display technology come together. Be it through branding and screens for video assistant referee system integration, product innovation or immersive activations, this is more than a sponsorship. It’s a vision for the future of the fan experience across the globe. Together, we’re raising the bar for what fans can expect, and it’s with immense pride that we can continue this journey.” Given that matches at next year’s showpiece event are to be contested across three host nations, which is a first in tournament history, the collaboration will focus on providing global audiences with access to cutting-edge television technology, bringing the most inclusive tournament in history closer to fans than ever before. From the official televisions of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ to content collaborations with FIFA+ at the FIFA World Cup 2022™ and video assistant referee operation integrations at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense has evolved alongside world football’s governing body and continues to elevate the way fans watch and enjoy the beautiful game - both at home and in the stands.